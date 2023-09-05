Industrial Scientific Expands Business, Secures New MOU with Pertamina Drilling Services Indonesia

The agreement will see PT PDSI equipped with gas detection technology featuring asset management, remote monitoring capabilities, and other software applications.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industrial Scientific, a global leader and innovator in full-service gas detection programs that automate safety workflows, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pertamina Drilling Services Indonesia (PT PDSI) for gas detection technology equipped with asset management, remote monitoring, productivity tracking, and other software applications.

The MOU was signed by Nick Lim, Asia Pacific Director at Industrial Scientific, and Rio Daswanto, President at PDSI, during Industrial Scientific's Asia Pacific Conference in Bali.

According to Daswanto, the MOU represents PT PDSI's commitment to continuous business and technological innovation, as well as provides significant opportunities for PT PDSI's business development in its role in supporting government programs. The agreement is also expected to foster collaboration in creating digital technology innovations that showcase data about gas leaks or the presence of hazardous gases in PT PDSI's operational areas.

As part of the agreement, Industrial Scientific is currently preparing training programs, as well as technology and product introductions throughout Indonesia. According to Lim, Industrial Scientific can successfully carry out projects with PT PDSI in all its gas detection-related work areas and gas detection management systems.

PT PDSI currently operates 45 on-shore drilling and workover rigs, as well as 2 off-shore workover rigs. Additionally, the company has already implemented Industrial Scientific's remote monitoring technology in Pertamina Hulu Rokan, and is currently testing it in Pertamina RU VI, Balongan.

Industrial Scientific is a global leader and innovator in gas detection and safety technology, having developed 24/7 Professional Monitoring services and other gas detection firsts. Most recently, Industrial Scientific received an Industrial Hygiene Award for of Environmental Protection & Monitoring and Emergency Preparedness & Response from Occupational Health & Safety Magazine.

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

Industrial Scientific is on a mission to end death on the job through portable gas detection, hardware as a service, and advanced analytics that help prevent exposure to hazards and deliver unmatched clarity into safety and operational performance. For nearly 40 years, Industrial Scientific has helped customers around the world automate critical safety workflows to ensure that their people go home safely each night. For more information, visit https://www.indsci.com.

