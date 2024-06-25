Industrial Scientific Expands Gas Sensor Offerings for Ventis Pro5, Tango TX2 to Better Protect Workers

"With the integration of new sensors capable of detecting additional toxic, corrosive, and environmentally hazardous gases, we are setting a new standard in worker protection," says Thiago Vilas Boas, product manager, Industrial Scientific. Post this

Dubbed the Swiss Army® knife for gas detection, the Ventis Pro5's versatility is unmatched. It can simultaneously detect multiple gases, including PID and VOCs, and allows workers to stay connected anywhere without the need for complicated IT setups. This all-in-one monitor simplifies training, minimizes user error, and transitions seamlessly from personal monitoring to confined space operations.

For the Tango TX2, the introduction of HCN allows users to expand their capabilities to monitor for HCN and CO (aka the "toxic twins") simultaneously. This gives fire and hazmat personnel the ability to use one device to ensure worker safety. By offering these sensors in the Tango TX2, first responders can also improve the uptime and accuracy of their monitors by relying on a solution customized to their needs. The addition of the NH3 sensor, meanwhile, serves a vital role in multiple processes in industries like petrochemical, chemicals, industrial refining, utilities, fire and hazmat, and more.

This level of protection in both monitors is further enhanced by the iNet Now live monitoring service, which offers a range of connectivity options including cellular, Wi-Fi, and satellite. In an emergency, users receive instant alerts, detailing who is in danger, the nature of their distress, and their precise location, enabling swift and efficient emergency response.

"These sensor advancements are a significant leap forward in our enduring commitment to eliminate work-related fatalities by 2050. With the integration of new sensors capable of detecting additional toxic, corrosive, and environmentally hazardous gases, we are setting a new standard in worker protection," says Thiago Vilas Boas, product manager, Industrial Scientific. "Our enhanced capabilities ensure that employees in the most challenging environments have the most advanced tools at their disposal to stay safe, while our iNet Now live monitoring service delivers real-time emergency alerts. Industrial Scientific is not just providing equipment; we are delivering peace of mind and reinforcing our pledge to send every worker home safe, every day."

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

Industrial Scientific is on a mission to end death on the job through portable gas detection, hardware as a service, and advanced analytics that help prevent exposure to hazards and deliver unmatched clarity into safety and operational performance. For nearly 40 years, Industrial Scientific has helped customers around the world automate critical safety workflows to ensure that their people go home safely each night. For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.

