Industrial Scientific Receives Exceptional Partnership Award from Marathon Petroleum

"Industrial Scientific is honored to be recognized by Marathon Petroleum for our exceptional partnership in connected gas detection and keeping workers safe. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees and their commitment to Our Vision of ending death on the job by 2050," says Parker Burke, president, Industrial Scientific. "We are grateful to Marathon Petroleum for their trust and confidence in our team's focus on keeping their workers safe each and every day."

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system, and their marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Marathon Petroleum also owns the majority interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates: 1- gathering, processing, and fractionation assets; and 2- crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.

Industrial Scientific is on a mission to end death on the job through portable gas detection, hardware-as-a-service and software solutions, and actionable analytics that ensure people around the world go home safely every day. Every gas monitoring solution is supported by rugged, reliable, and portable gas detectors built for the world's harshest industrial environments; meanwhile, its hardware-as-a-service and software solutions ensure workers always have the equipment they need, when they need it with painless maintenance and repairs. Plus, Industrial Scientific's live monitoring software delivers unmatched clarity into safety and operational performance, with everything from daily reports to alarm data and more.

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

