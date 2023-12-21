Industrial Scientific Secures ATEX Performance Certification for the Tango® TX1 Single-Gas Monitor

"When a gas detector is subjected to the extensive testing requirements of ATEX Performance it is a statement that this instrument has been designed to withstand being used in the most difficult and hazardous environments - while still ensuring accurate measurements are made." - Mohamed Hassan Post this

With the addition of ATEX Performance Certification, facilities can ensure unmatched safety, reliability, and compliance for their workers operating in environments with potentially explosive atmospheres.

In Germany, the Tango TX1 will now be listed as an approved device by the BGRCI. This means that Tango TX1 will be part of a list of detectors recommended for use by German industry.

"The ATEX Performance Certification is a prestigious accreditation that only a few instruments globally have aspired to and achieve. When a gas detector is subjected to the extensive testing requirements of ATEX Performance and adheres to IEC 62990-1, EN 45544-2, EN 45544-3, EN 60079-29, and EN 50104, it is a statement that this instrument has been designed to withstand being used in the most difficult and hazardous environments - while still ensuring accurate measurements are made," says Mohamed Hassan, director EMEA product management and application engineering, Industrial Scientific. "This battery of rigorous testing encompasses benchmarks for accuracy, speed and repeatability of measurement while being subjected to changes in pressure, temperature, humidity, dust, vibration, air velocity and drops from heights."

