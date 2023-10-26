Industrial Scientific Secures ATEX Performance Certification for the Ventis® Pro5 Personal Gas Monitor

Now that Industrial Scientific has secured ATEX Performance Certification, we can deliver this world-class connected solution to even more customers, enabling them to protect their workers from some of the world's most hazardous environments. - Gavin Boorman Post this

With the addition of ATEX Performance Certification, facilities can ensure unmatched safety, reliability, and compliance for their workers operating in environments with potentially explosive atmospheres.

In Germany, the Ventis Pro5 will now be listed as an approved device by the BGRCI. This means that Ventis Pro5 will be part of a list of detectors recommended for use by German industry. ATEX performance certification is an accreditation that only a few instruments globally achieve. When a gas detector is subjected to the extensive testing requirements of ATEX Performance and passes, it is a statement that the instrument has been designed to withstand being used in the most difficult and hazardous environments - while still ensuring accurate measurements are made.

"Now that Industrial Scientific has secured ATEX Performance Certification, we can deliver this world-class connected solution to even more customers, enabling them to protect their workers from some of the world's most hazardous environments," says Gavin Boorman, managing director and general manager, Industrial Scientific EMEA. "This additional certification brings us one step closer to achieving Our Mission of ending death on the job by 2050, and we could not be more excited to offer this additional capability to our customers."

To learn more about the Ventis Pro5 with new ATEX Performance certification, visit http://www.indsci.com/ventis-pro5.

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

Industrial Scientific is on a mission to end death on the job through portable gas detection, hardware as a service, and advanced analytics that help prevent exposure to hazards and deliver unmatched clarity into safety and operational performance. For nearly 40 years, Industrial Scientific has helped customers around the world automate critical safety workflows to ensure that their people go home safely each night. For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.

Media Contact

Erica Garber, Industrial Scientific, +1-412-788-4353, [email protected], http://www.indsci.com/

