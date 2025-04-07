Industrial Scientific Welcomes Darcy Du as Chief Financial Officer

I am excited to work alongside such a talented team and to see what impact we can have on the company's continued growth and success. Together, we'll build on Industrial Scientific's strong foundation to further drive forward Our Mission of preserving human life. - Darcy Du Post this

"I'm thrilled to welcome Darcy to Industrial Scientific's executive team as chief financial officer," says Parker Burke, group president, EH&S group at Fortive. "He brings a wealth of experience in leading diverse teams and driving financial results; and I'm confident that his forward-thinking approach will be instrumental in driving growth and enhancing our market position. Darcy's ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams will be invaluable to both our people and customers around the world."

Mr. Du holds a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from Nankai University in Tianjin, China, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business.

"I'm honored to join Industrial Scientific, and have long admired the company's commitment to innovation, excellence, and its mission of preserving human life," says Mr. Du. "I am excited to work alongside such a talented team and to see what impact we can have on the company's continued growth and success. Together, we'll build on Industrial Scientific's strong foundation to further drive forward Our Mission of preserving human life."

