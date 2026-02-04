Industrial Services Pioneer USA DeBusk Acquires Extreme Nitrogen, Establishing the Nation's Leading Independent Nitrogen Services Provider

This acquisition establishes the premier independent nitrogen services platform in the country. Post this

This strategic acquisition, combined with USA DeBusk's existing nitrogen services operations, will enable the Company to execute any scope, regardless of scale or complexity, for customers across the United States with industry-leading response times.

"This acquisition is a direct result of listening to our customers and doing all we can to be responsive to their needs," said USA DeBusk CEO Andrew DeBusk. "We've had great success providing nitrogen services as part of our comprehensive service offering, but customers let us know they would benefit significantly if we increased our scale, reach, and capabilities. We accomplish all that today by adding the resources and expertise of Extreme, an organization that aligns perfectly with our commitment to safety, service, and an entrepreneurial approach to meeting client needs."

"We are thrilled to join the USA DeBusk family and combine our strengths to better serve our customers. This partnership gives us the scale, resources, and nationwide reach to deliver exceptional service on projects of any size. We are excited to build the premier nitrogen services platform in the country," said Chris Brown, CEO of Extreme Nitrogen LLC.

"We are excited to welcome Chris Brown, John Roberts, Billy Pitre, and the entire Extreme team into the USA DeBusk family. Our combined capabilities are unmatched, and we look forward to the opportunity to continue to earn the highest service reputation in the space," said Matthew Reckling, EVP, USA DeBusk LLC.

Piper Sandler acted as exclusive financial advisor to Extreme in the transaction.

About USA DeBusk

USA DeBusk, backed by H.I.G. Capital, provides a comprehensive suite of industrial infrastructure maintenance services to a diverse, blue-chip customer base across a broad range of industrial end markets. With an unrelenting commitment to safety and a passion for applying innovative technologies, USA DeBusk strives to deliver best-in-class services that assist customers in maintaining their assets and optimizing their processes.

Founded in 2012, USA DeBusk is headquartered in Deer Park, Texas, and operates more than 50 offices and service centers across North America, as well numerous customer-site-based locations. Please visit www.usadebusk.com for more information.

About Extreme Nitrogen

Extreme Nitrogen, based in Harvey, LA, is a leading independent provider of nitrogen services to blue-chip customers in the refining, chemical, LNG and other industrial end markets. Founded in 2017, Extreme's dedication to customer service and safety has enabled the company to rapidly scale and develop a reputation for delivering best-in-class outcomes for customers while having zero lost time incidents since inception.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $74 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused / value-added approach.

Contact:

Cristin Johnson

Chief of Staff

USA DeBusk LLC

281-941-9670

[email protected]

