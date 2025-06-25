Industrility Welcomes VP of Google Workspace Patrick McCarthy as a Strategic Advisor to Accelerate growth in Aftersales and AI for Equipment Manufacturers

Patrick's experience will support Industrility's mission to help equipment manufacturers increase their profits and customer loyalty with hyper-personalization enabled through advanced digital solutions and AI.
SEATTLE, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industrility, an innovative SaaS provider enabling Equipment Manufacturers to digitize their aftersales and service lifecycle, today announced the appointment of Patrick McCarthy, a Vice President at Google, as a non-executive Strategic Advisor.
Pat brings a wealth of experience in enterprise software, digital transformation strategy, and scaling solutions within the global industrial landscape. At Google, he is at the forefront of reimagining how work gets done, with Workspace supported by Google's incredible Gemini AI capabilities. His deep understanding of the operational challenges and strategic technological imperatives facing large manufacturing organizations, gained through his experience in supply-chain at PepsiCo and leadership positions at SAP (a leading ERP Software in the Manufacturing Industry), will provide invaluable guidance as Industrility continues its rapid growth trajectory.
Pat's expertise aligns perfectly with Industrility's mission to leverage AI and cloud technology to transform how manufacturers can drive hyper-personalization in the Service, Parts and Aftersales customer experiences throughout the equipment lifecycle; delivering a 10x return on their technology investment.
"Industrility is reimagining how manufacturers unlock value from their assets. Their bold vision and AI-first approach positions them to transform the industrial aftersales space—and I'm excited to support their journey," said Patrick McCarthy. "The team's focus on solving real-world challenges in service lifecycle management is both timely and impactful, and I look forward to contributing to their success."
Achint Varia, Chief Revenue Officer of Industrility, added, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Pat to our advisory team. His unparalleled experience at the intersection of enterprise software and the industrial sector, particularly within the ecosystem influenced by Google, SAP and PepsiCo, provides a powerful validation of our vision and strategy. His guidance will be instrumental as we scale our Go-to-Market, deepen our enterprise capabilities, and help more OEMs become service-centric and increase their profitability."
Industrility's platform provides Industrial OEMs with a comprehensive suite of solutions to Digitize their installed base, provide an interactive 3D parts catalogue and eCommerce, deliver a hyper-personalized machinery Generative AI / LLM based co-pilot and IIoT powered field service management solutions that ultimately build stronger, data-driven relationships with their end customers. Companies working with Industrility have seen 60% efficiency in aftersales operations and more than 15% increase in parts and service revenue.
Industrility is a Seattle-headquartered company transforming Industrial OEMs from product-centric companies to service-centric enterprises using Software, Data and AI. We enhance operational efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, unlock new service revenues, and enable advanced business models like Equipment-as-a-Service. Industrility is committed to data security and privacy, and are SOC 2 compliant. Learn more at www.industrility.com.
