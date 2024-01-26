Industry-Disrupting Online Cannabis Seed Marketplace Launches in the United States

The platform is set to revolutionize the cannabis industry by providing a seamless way for growers to sell seeds to buyers around the United States. Post this

Prior to Trusted Source, growers were limited to two primary avenues for selling their seeds. One option involved selling in bulk to a seed bank, but this came at the cost of a substantial 70% deduction from their profits. Alternatively, growers could opt to sell over Instagram; however, this approach posed legal challenges due to inconsistencies in state laws. Trusted Source provides a streamlined and legally compliant way for growers to show and sell their seeds, all in an intuitive and user-friendly platform. It accepts online credit card payments, ensures accurate tax handling, and enables easy shipping label generation.

What sets Trusted Source apart is its commitment to empowering sellers, allowing them to retain a significant 80% of each sale. This directs more funds back into the grower's business, fostering a thriving and sustainable cultivation community.

Revolutionary Strain Verification Feature

A key feature of the platform benefiting both sellers and buyers is strain verification. Trusted Source has partnered with a genetic testing laboratory, allowing sellers to submit their seeds for testing to determine the genetic structure of their cannabis strain. Sellers who participate receive a verification check on their listings. This detailed genetic makeup report serves as a timeline record, allowing small growers to secure patents, counteracting the trend of large companies monopolizing broad strain patents. Trusted Source is the only online marketplace to include strain verification.

"Due to nearly a century of prohibition, cannabis breeders are a very secretive and careful set of people. With newfound opportunities considering state legalization and federal hemp law, breeders need a new set of tools that they are comfortable using. With our launch, we aim to help guide the industry." The Trusted Source Team.

Marketplace Technology Provided by Arcadier

Trusted Source partnered with Arcadier, a leading digital marketplace provider, to build the custom marketplace. It leverages state-of-the-art technology to deliver a user experience currently not available on the cannabis seed market. Arcadier brings over a decade of custom marketplace experience, with marketplaces operating in over 170 countries worldwide. Trusted Source was developed in three months, taking full advantage of Arcadier's highly flexible and customizable structure.

"When deciding which marketplace provider to go with, we chose Arcadier due to the quick timeline and nimble structure. They catered to all our requirements, especially given that this marketplace operates at the forefront of a new industry." The Trusted Source Team.

"Trusted Source is completely disrupting the cannabis seed industry. With the changing of cannabis laws around the country, the market is ripe for innovation and primed for massive growth. Trusted Source is the jolt that the industry needs, and we were happy to be a part of their journey." Gary Ramsell, CEO, Arcadier

With the launch of the marketplace, Trusted Source aims to help the industry gain traction while bringing technology to a nascent space. The platform will continue to improve the user experience, while adding new features, such as strain licensing.

