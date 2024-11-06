Industry Expert Shares His Educational Guide to Project Management and Achieving a Master's in Project Management

New book is designed to be useful for readers in all stages of their career, from "noobs to pros"

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With more than a decade of experience training others in project management, Ng Wei Kwan, PMP shares his vast industry knowledge and experience in his new book "'Simple' Project Management: for Noobs to Pros: Simple Enough for the First Project Complex Enough to be Steppingstones to the PMP certification."

Project management is the discipline of initiating, planning, executing, and controlling complex projects to achieve goals and objectives. Project managers are responsible for leading teams, managing resources, communicating with stakeholders, and delivering quality results on time and within budget.

Ng's goal is to make project management accessible to beginners by simplifying concepts, with his book acting as a guide for those looking to manage more complex projects. It covers foundational project management skills such as planning, scheduling, risk management, and stakeholder communication. The book is structured around the five key process groups of project management as outlined by PMI (Project Management Institute); Initiating, Planning, Executing, Monitoring and Controlling, and Closing.

"For some reason, the industry has elevated project management to a level somewhat daunting to the average person," Ng said. "This is especially true for high-school students and fresh graduates assigned to their first project. While nice to have, a PMP or a Master's in Project Management is not essential. My book acts as a guide for anyone who has little or no experience in project management."

Ng draws from his personal experiences, blending practical insights with the framework from PMI's Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK). The book also offers tips for personal projects and emphasizes the importance of learning through hands-on experience to achieve success in both small-scale and larger professional projects. Ng includes numerous checklists, questions, and prompts throughout the book, encouraging readers to actively engage and learn.

Overall, "'Simple' Project Management: for Noobs to Pros" acts as an accessible yet comprehensive guide to the fundamentals of project management. Its dual focus on simplicity for beginners and depth for PMP aspirants allows it to be a useful resource for those looking to improve their project management skills. By combining theoretical frameworks from the PMBOK with practical, real-world examples, Ng offers readers a guide that can be used as a foundation for a successful career in project management.

By: Ng Wei Kwan, PMP

About the author

Ng Wei Kwan is an engineer-by-training with experience in design and manufacturing with over 15 years of experience in Project Management doing new product introduction and new factory setup. He has been conducting training in Project Management since 2012. Ng received his Bachelors of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Iowa State University and the Graduate Diploma in Medical Device Manufacturing from the Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMTech). He received his PMP certification in 2014. To learn more, please visit http://www.ngweikwanpmp.com.

