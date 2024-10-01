Industry Experts from ODG by MCG, The Hartford, and Enlyte to Present at National Comp Conference 2024

Thought leaders in workers' compensation to explore the impacts of chronic pain on work injury durations and costs
SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODG by MCG, an MCG Health company and part of the Hearst Health network, announces its Director of Product Management, Pam Bloom-Pugliese, BSN, RN, will co-present with Dr. J. Michael Lacroix, Ph.D., Medical Director of The Hartford, and Dr. Nikki Wilson, Senior Director of Clinical Services of Enlyte, at the National Comp Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada (October 15-17). The National Comp event is the largest annual gathering of workers' compensation leaders in the U.S. that features learning opportunities related to addressing challenges in workers' comp.
Ms. Bloom-Pugliese, Dr. Lacroix, and Dr. Wilson will present the session, "Chronic Pain: Still With Us, Even More Expensive," on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (PT). This panel presentation will provide an analysis of the trends and impacts identified from over 20 million claims collected by ODG. The presenters will also discuss how comorbidities can influence risk analytics, claim durations, and costs. In addition, the experts will evaluate how prescriptions for chronic pain have changed since the recognition of the national opioid epidemic.
When asked about the speaking opportunity, Dr. Lacroix said, "Speaking at National Comp presents an incredible opportunity to address a critical issue in workers' compensation—chronic pain management. I am eager to join my fellow subject matter experts from ODG by MCG and Enlyte to discuss innovative strategies and share insights on how we can better support patients in loosening the persistent grip of chronic pain. It is through forums like these that we can drive meaningful change and improve the quality of life for countless individuals."
ODG's Ms. Bloom-Pugliese added, "I am so excited to present at National Comp again this year with my colleagues. Being able to share evidence-based medicine combined with massive data to support decisions helps everyone provide quicker access to care, the most appropriate care, and more compassionate care for our injured workers."
For those interested in learning more about the National Comp conference, registration details and additional information can be found at: https://wcconference.com/.
About ODG
ODG, an MCG Health company, (http://www.mcg.com/odg) provides unbiased, evidence-based guidelines that support workers' comp, disability, and auto liability claims and medical management in their efforts to confidently and effectively return people to health. The clinical guidelines and analytical tools within ODG are designed to improve and benchmark return-to-work performance, facilitate quality care while limiting inappropriate utilization, assess claim risk for interventional triage, and set reserves based on industry data.
About MCG
MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, provides unbiased clinical guidance that gives healthcare organizations confidence in delivering patient-centered care. MCG's artificial intelligence and technology, infused with clinical expertise, enable its clients to prioritize and simplify their work. MCG's world-class customer service ensures that clients maximize the benefits of licensing MCG solutions – demonstrating improved clinical and financial outcomes. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com.
