Industry Experts from ODG by MCG, The Hartford, and Enlyte to Present at National Comp Conference 2024

When asked about the speaking opportunity, Dr. Lacroix said, "Speaking at National Comp presents an incredible opportunity to address a critical issue in workers' compensation—chronic pain management. I am eager to join my fellow subject matter experts from ODG by MCG and Enlyte to discuss innovative strategies and share insights on how we can better support patients in loosening the persistent grip of chronic pain. It is through forums like these that we can drive meaningful change and improve the quality of life for countless individuals."

ODG's Ms. Bloom-Pugliese added, "I am so excited to present at National Comp again this year with my colleagues. Being able to share evidence-based medicine combined with massive data to support decisions helps everyone provide quicker access to care, the most appropriate care, and more compassionate care for our injured workers."

For those interested in learning more about the National Comp conference, registration details and additional information can be found at: https://wcconference.com/.

About ODG

ODG, an MCG Health company, (http://www.mcg.com/odg) provides unbiased, evidence-based guidelines that support workers' comp, disability, and auto liability claims and medical management in their efforts to confidently and effectively return people to health. The clinical guidelines and analytical tools within ODG are designed to improve and benchmark return-to-work performance, facilitate quality care while limiting inappropriate utilization, assess claim risk for interventional triage, and set reserves based on industry data.

About MCG

MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, provides unbiased clinical guidance that gives healthcare organizations confidence in delivering patient-centered care. MCG's artificial intelligence and technology, infused with clinical expertise, enable its clients to prioritize and simplify their work. MCG's world-class customer service ensures that clients maximize the benefits of licensing MCG solutions – demonstrating improved clinical and financial outcomes. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com.

Media Contact

Arri Stewart, ODG by MCG, an MCG Health company, (206) 389-5405, [email protected], https://www.mcg.com/odg/

