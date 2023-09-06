Industry Experts from ODG, The Hartford, and Paradigm to Present at National Comp Conference

Thought leaders in workers' compensation to share successful strategies in mental health claims management
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODG by MCG, an MCG Health company and part of the Hearst Health network, announces its Director of Product Management, Pam Bloom-Pugliese, BSN, RN, will co-present with Dr. Michael Lacroix, Ph.D., Medical Director of The Hartford Financial Services Group, and Kathy Galia, BSN, RN, Chief Clinical Solutions Officer of Paradigm, at the National Comp Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada (September 20-22, 2023). The National Comp event is the largest annual gathering of workers' compensation leaders in the U.S. that features learning opportunities related to addressing challenges in workers' comp.
Ms. Bloom-Pugliese, Dr. LaCroix, and Ms. Galia will present the session, "Co-Morbid Mental Health Conditions Put Recovery at Risk: Look Past the Primary Diagnosis," on Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. (PT). This panel presentation will provide an analysis of claims data and insights on the relationship between mental health and medical conditions. The speakers will also discuss the duration and costs associated with mental health comorbidities in workers' compensation and disability.
"Although mental health and medical conditions can be equally congruent, insurers and employers typically only focus on the primary diagnosis when determining the time away from work," said Ms. Bloom-Pugliese. "What's missing is the analysis and understanding of the broader impact of mental health conditions as co-morbidities for physical diagnoses. We look forward to sharing recommendations for how workers' compensation professionals can better manage these claims moving forward."
For those interested in attending National Comp, registration details and additional information can be found at: https://wcconference.com/.
About ODG
ODG, an MCG Health company, (http://www.mcg.com/odg) provides unbiased, evidence-based guidelines that support workers' comp, disability, and auto liability claims and medical management in their efforts to confidently and effectively return people to health. The clinical guidelines and analytical tools within ODG are designed to improve and benchmark return-to-work performance, facilitate quality care while limiting inappropriate utilization, assess claim risk for interventional triage, and set reserves based on industry data.
About MCG
MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, provides unbiased clinical guidance that gives healthcare organizations confidence in delivering patient-centered care. MCG's artificial intelligence and technology, infused with clinical expertise, enable its clients to prioritize and simplify their work. MCG's world-class customer service ensures clients maximize the benefits of licensing MCG solutions – demonstrating improved clinical and financial outcomes. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com.
