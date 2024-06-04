Industry Finance Expert Gray King Named Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at HPI

HPI, a leading national third-party administrator (TPA) of self-funded benefits, has tapped Gray King as their new senior vice president and chief financial officer. Post this

Gray most recently served as vice president of finance at MedCost, where he provided strategic and financial management and was responsible for a multi-million dollar annual increase in operating income.

"It's an honor and a privilege to join an incredible team at HPI," said Gray King. "It takes great people to make a company great, and HPI's decades of success and recent emergence as one of the fastest-growing TPAs in the country are a testament to the people and the culture they've created. I'm excited to collaborate with teams across the company to continue reaching ambitious goals."

HPI redefines what is possible with self-funded health plans. As a leading national third-party administrator, they partner with health plan brokers and employers to provide innovative self-funding strategies and customized plans tailored to each client's needs and population. HPI's solutions give employers greater cost transparency and control while elevating the member experience. It is their flexible approach, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to quality, technology, and service that enable them to deliver premium value to their customers.

