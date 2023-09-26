Industry Icon Ken Bisnoff Joins AireSpring as SVP of Customer Success

"Ken will be a valued asset to AireSpring as we continue to invest in the success of our customers for our global managed SD-WAN and connectivity services." Tweet this

During his time at TPx, Bisnoff held various roles that included leading direct and indirect sales, human resources, and marketing communications. Bisnoff's track record of achievement as a channel leader includes recognition by CRN magazine as a Top 50 Most Influential "Channel Chief" in 2023, and from 2017 to 2019. He also earned the Circle of Excellence Award in 2017 from Channel Partners Magazine. Bisnoff has served on the advisory boards of both the Technology Channel Association and Channel Partners.

Most recently, Bisnoff served as Senior Vice President and Channel Chief Americas at GTT. Prior to GTT, Bisnoff was also a co-founder of leading telecom industry consultancy Eagleteq Advisors (now X4 Advisors), a company focused on enabling technology solution providers, distributors, and their investors to grow revenue, expand distribution channels, and transform market positions.

"Ken Bisnoff is one of the most respected executives in the telecommunications industry," stated Daniel Lonstein, President and CRO, AireSpring. "Ken's extensive experience and proven record of growing organizations makes him the ideal leader to ensure our customers have a world-class experience. Ken will be a valued asset to AireSpring as we continue to invest in the success of our customers for our global managed SD-WAN and connectivity services."

"I am very excited to join the AireSpring leadership team and to help oversee their customer experience lifecycle management efforts," stated Bisnoff. "I have known and respected the AireSpring organization and leadership for over 20 years and admired their longstanding presence and stellar reputation which has been hard-earned in the partner channel community with award winning customer service."

