Industry Leader John Beaudette Launches BeValuator, The First Automated Valuation Engine for Spirits Brands

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The beverage alcohol industry now has a smarter path to brand valuation. BEValuator, the first automated platform built exclusively for spirits brands, has officially launched. Developed by John Beaudette, founder and former CEO of MHW, Ltd. and one of the industry's most respected figures, BEValuator delivers investor-aligned valuations in minutes without consultants, spreadsheets, or guesswork. Affiliated with Beaudette Beverage Group, BEValuator complements comprehensive advisory services offered to growth-stage and established beverage alcohol brands across the U.S. and globally, powered by a cross-sector team of industry, financial, and technology pros.

"Our team set out to build a tool that doesn't just estimate value," says John Beaudette, "but also reveals what drives value, so entrepreneurs can plan strategically with future valuation in mind providing unparalleled clarity in their path forward."

The BEValuator Advantage

BEValuator is a powerful strategic platform designed to prepare brands for real acquisition conversations that includes profound valuation and planning tools that far surpass existing platforms. Key strategic differentiators include:

-Built on Proven Acquisition Insights

The model draws from a curated set of high-quality historical transactions, ensuring that valuations reflect how strategic buyers truly assess spirits brands.

-Automated and Easy to Use

In minutes, users receive a detailed valuation, no financial modeling expertise or outside consultants required.

-Tailored to Your Brand, not a One-Size-Fits-All Multiple

Unlike traditional approaches that rely on generic or cherry-picked multiples, BEValuator delivers a valuation that adjusts to your brand's specific performance and trajectory.

-Scenario Planning Built In

Test "what if" scenarios, whether expanding distribution, improving margins, or scaling marketing, to see how each decision impacts long-term value.

-A Strategic Tool for Exit Readiness

BEValuator helps founders connect today's actions to tomorrow's outcomes, offering a valuation framework that aligns with acquisition strategy and investor expectations.

-Cause Related – Clean Water Mission

As part of a broader mission, BEValuator proudly supports clean water initiatives through selected charitable partnerships.

Contact Us: Webinar registration and media contacts

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) will host an exclusive webinar featuring BEValuator on August 14, 2025, at 1:00 PM EDT. The event will include a full walkthrough of the platform, from setting up a brand profile to inputting financial and qualitative details and reviewing a completed valuation report. Click here to register for the DISCUS webinar with BEValuator.

Please contact Helen Gregory ([email protected]) for more information about the BEValuator webinar with DISCUS and for all other interview and informational requests.

About BEValuator

BEValuator is built by industry veterans who understand the power of strategic clarity, not just for successful exits, but for meaningful brand growth. BEValuator is not only redefining valuation for spirits entrepreneurs - it's also helping change lives through clean water access. As part of its broader mission, BEValuator supports global clean water initiatives through partnerships with organizations such as Cross Catholic Outreach and the Liquid for Life program, building on a longstanding commitment by John Beaudette to support the development of clean water wells in underserved communities around the world. Meet our team and start your valuation at:

www.BEValuator.com

Media Contact

Helen Gregory, BEValuator, 1 6466213559, [email protected]

