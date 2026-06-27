Industry Leader Synaptics Positions Edge Computing Hardware as Core Enabler for Future IoT at Computex 2026

Following its Computex Taipei 2026 showcase of real-world edge AI applications, Synaptics has emerged as a leading voice on the top edge computing hardware for IoT. Its purpose-built embedded processor portfolio is designed to give engineers AI-native processing, wireless connectivity and on-device security.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synaptics, an industry leader in AI-native embedded compute, drew attention at Computex Taipei 2026 by demonstrating how its Astra processor portfolio addresses real edge AI deployment demands across smart home, industrial automation, robotics and enterprise environments.

The showcase reinforced Synaptics' standing as a trusted resource for engineers and procurement teams evaluating the top edge computing hardware for the Internet of Things (IoT). This hardware must balance AI performance, power efficiency and built-in security within a scalable, integration-ready design.

As edge computing in IoT continues to mature, teams responsible for product selection are navigating a crowded field where many platforms look similar on paper but diverge in real-world IoT device performance. The core challenge is identifying hardware with genuine AI acceleration, dependable multi-protocol wireless connectivity and a security architecture that keeps sensitive data on the device itself, rather than routing it through remote servers where it is exposed to interception.

What Should Engineers Look for in Edge Computing Hardware for IoT?

The most effective edge computing hardware for IoT device deployments combines several critical capabilities in a single, scalable platform. Synaptics' Astra lineup spans four dedicated processor families, each purpose-built to address specific AI compute, power and connectivity requirements in IoT device deployments:

Astra SL2600 Series: AI-native processing with transformer-capable compute, scalable architecture and built-in security for high-demand IoT edge workloads

Astra SR-Series: High-performance AI-native microcontroller units (MCUs) supporting multimodal intelligence for consumer, enterprise and industrial IoT device applications

Astra SR80 Series: Dedicated audio AI MCUs with integrated neural processing unit (NPU) and digital signal processing acceleration for always-on voice intelligence in premium audio and voice-first devices

Astra SRW1500 Series: Single-chip AI-native compute with integrated multi-protocol wireless connectivity for distributed IoT device networks

How Does the SRW1500 Demonstrate the Standard for IoT Device Performance?

The Astra SRW1500 sets a clear standard for IoT device performance by combining AI acceleration and wireless connectivity in a single chip. It integrates an Arm Ethos-U55 NPU at 50 GOPS of on-device inferencing, an Arm Cortex-M52 processor at 200 MHz and tri-band Wi-Fi 7.

It also includes Bluetooth 6.0 and Matter, Thread and Zigbee support, all within a single package. The SRW1500 ranks among the industry's first single-chip AI MCU designs to integrate Wi-Fi 7 with a dedicated NPU.

Consolidating AI compute, wireless radios and security into a single device also reduces the printed circuit board footprint and eliminates data-path bottlenecks common in multi-chip designs, a significant advantage for design engineers focused on simplifying board layout and cutting system costs.

Security is a core part of the architecture, not an afterthought. The SRW1500's SynaPROT Secure Island Root of Trust carries PSA Certified Level 3 certification. AI inference runs locally on the chip, so personal and operational data stays on the device. This reduces exposure to interception and supports privacy-sensitive applications from building automation to enterprise thin clients.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops AI-native human interface and embedded compute solutions for smart devices across consumer, enterprise and industrial markets. Its Astra portfolio of embedded processors and MCUs enables on-device AI, multimodal sensing and advanced wireless connectivity for IoT, smart home, robotics and industrial automation applications. Synaptics serves a global customer base of design engineers and electronics manufacturers.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Synaptics, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.synaptics.com/

SOURCE Synaptics