Industry Leaders Lisa Noon and Larry Goldberg Join Dataprise Board of Directors

Larry Goldberg, Senior Vice President of Global Advisory and Consulting Services at Ensono, joins the board with over 25 years of experience in outsourcing, consulting, and business operations. Larry's passion for client-driven outcomes and his expertise in digital and IT transformation will be instrumental in advising Dataprise as it continues to deliver client-focused solutions. His background in business management and operations will provide valuable insights for the company's strategic direction and drive an exceptional Client experience from the sales engagement through the entire Client relationship.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lisa and Larry to our Board of Directors," said William Flannery, CEO of Dataprise. "Their combined expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and deliver unparalleled value to our clients. Their addition to the board reflects our commitment to strategic growth and innovation in the IT services industry."

The appointment of Lisa Noon and Larry Goldberg underscores Dataprise's dedication to enhancing its leadership team with seasoned professionals who bring a wealth of experience and a track record of success. As Dataprise continues to grow and evolve, these new board members will play a crucial role in guiding the company's strategic initiatives and ensuring its long-term success.

About Dataprise

Founded in 1995, Dataprise believes that technology should enable our clients to be the absolute best at what they do. This commitment to client success is why Dataprise is recognized as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to strategic CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, and managed end-user services that transform business, enhance user experiences, and eliminate risks. Dataprise has offices across the United States, employs 500+ of the industry's best and brightest, and supports more than 2,000 clients.

Dataprise is a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm.

