Industry Leaders to Converge at the Family Office & Private Wealth Legacy Summit in the Hamptons

WATER MILL, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Family Office & Private Wealth Legacy Summit 2025, hosted by Opal Group, is set to gather family offices, private investors, wealth managers, and industry experts at the iconic Parrish Museum in Water Mill, New York, from August 26–27, 2025. Positioned as an exclusive and transformative event, the summit offers unparalleled content and networking for executives from single- and multi-family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), and wealth management professionals
"This summit serves as a trusted platform for connecting like-minded leaders who are shaping the future of private wealth," said Abe Wellington, CEO of Opal Group. "We're calling it the Opal Hamptons Family Office Week. There will be events throughout the week to create deeper engagement and richer conversations."
Attendees will benefit from:
- Keynote Presentations by prominent investors, economists, and thought leaders like Daniel Goldin, Longest-tenured Administrator of NASA, General David H. Petraeus, Partner, KKR & Chairman, KKR Global Institute, Lavinia Errico, Co-Founder, Equinox Fitness Clubs, Johnny Damon, Former New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, and more!
- Panel Discussions with experts from across the financial ecosystem
- Interactive Roundtables on governance, succession, and family dynamics
- Exclusive Networking Opportunities with peers in a private, peer-driven environment
About Opal Group
Opal Group is a leading producer of high-end conferences that connect influential business leaders from diverse industries. Known for its focus on quality content and relationship-building, Opal Group provides platforms for decision-makers to exchange ideas, collaborate, and shape the future of their sectors.
For more information about the Family Office & Private Wealth Legacy Summit, please visit www.opalgroup.net.
