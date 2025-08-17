Industry Leaders to Converge at the Family Office & Private Wealth Legacy Summit in the Hamptons

The Family Office & Private Wealth Legacy Summit 2025, hosted by Opal Group, is set to gather family offices, private investors, wealth managers, and industry experts at the iconic Parrish Museum in Water Mill, New York, from August 26–27, 2025.

WATER MILL, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Family Office & Private Wealth Legacy Summit 2025, hosted by Opal Group, is set to gather family offices, private investors, wealth managers, and industry experts at the iconic Parrish Museum in Water Mill, New York, from August 26–27, 2025. Positioned as an exclusive and transformative event, the summit offers unparalleled content and networking for executives from single- and multi-family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), and wealth management professionals