Industry Leaders To Reimagine Manufacturing At Fall Summit

The Summit's line-up of the scheduled speakers is at the forefront of workforce best practices, leadership development, economics, and corporate strategy.

Andrew Crowe – As the founder of New American Manufacturing Renaissance, Crowe works to attract and engage youth, community, political leaders, and underserved communities in the industry. A former professor of Advanced Manufacturing Technology at Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, Crowe is developing a digital curriculum to spread these skills to a broader audience. His resume includes addressing the White House and Pentagon on industrial policy, being included in a feature in Forbes Magazine in April 2022, and being voted Aerospace & Aviation Man of the Year twice.

Augustine Faucher – As the senior vice president and chief economist of The PNC Financial Services Group, Faucher frequently shares his expert analysis on CNBC, CNN, CBS Radio, NPR, and Marketplace. Before joining PNC in 2011, he was a director and senior economist at Moody's Analytics (formerly Economy.com). He serves on the board of directors of The Economic Club of Pittsburgh, the local chapter of the National Association of Business Economics.

Arthur L. Herman – The author of nine books, including the New York Times Best Seller How the Scots Invented the Modern World and the Pulitzer Prize finalist Gandhi and Churchill: The Epic Rivalry that Destroyed an Empire and Forged Our Age, Herman is a senior fellow and director of the Quantum Alliance Initiative at Hudson Institute. His research programs analyze defense, energy, and technology issues.

David Marquet – A retired U.S. Navy Captain, Marquet is the author of Turn the Ship Around! A True Story of Turning Followers Into Leaders. Fortune calls the book the "best how-to manual anywhere for managers on delegating, training, and driving flawless execution." Marquet helps leaders build environments where people contribute and feel valued—where everyone is a leader.

Chris Scafario – As the president and CEO of DVIRC, Scafario leads the Pennsylvania Talent Pipeline Program and #PhillyBuildsGiants, a collaborative effort with Blue Forge Alliance to develop skilled workers and empower regional manufacturers to support the U.S. Navy's Submarine Industrial Base. His experience, enthusiasm, and energy have made him a nationally recognized subject matter expert and trusted advisor to organizations and economic development groups.

Each speaker will lead sessions to share their insights into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in manufacturing, equipping attendees with the knowledge they need to excel in today's business environment.

Reimagine Manufacturing 2024 also provides an opportunity for businesses to engage with potential partners in the manufacturing industry and includes an exhibition of industry-related products and services. For information on becoming an exhibitor or attending the summit as an individual or a group, visit reimaginemanufacturing.com.

DVIRC is an affiliate of the U.S. Department of Commerce, the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NIST MEP), and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). DVIRC is one of seven Industrial Resource Centers in Pennsylvania and one of 50 NIST/MEP affiliates in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

