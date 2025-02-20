Industry Leaders Unite to Reaffirm the Safety of Synthetic Turf

Over the past year, numerous articles have highlighted concerns from individuals and communities about the potential hazards of artificial turf. These articles frequently cite the potential risks associated with PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), emphasizing their potential harm to children and pets who play on artificial grass.

PHOENIX, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the past year, numerous articles have highlighted concerns from individuals and communities about the potential hazards of artificial turf. These articles frequently cite the potential risks associated with PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), emphasizing their potential harm to children and pets who play on artificial grass.

PFAS are a group of chemicals commonly found in various plastic products, including non-stick cookware, clothing, and food packaging. Due to their strong carbon-fluorine bonds, PFAS are highly resistant to environmental degradation, earning them the nickname "forever chemicals." Understandably, parents and community leaders are concerned about the possible impacts of PFAS exposure on children, pets and families.

However, it's worth noting that many artificial turf manufacturers, both domestic and international, have responded proactively to these concerns. In recent years, artificial turf manufacturers have made significant strides to improve the safety of their grasses by either completely eliminating PFAS from their manufacturing processes or transitioning toward PFAS-free alternatives. These advancements represent a major step forward in making artificial grass safer for both people and pets, addressing many of the issues at the heart of the debate.

For those who are concerned about the potential presence of PFAS in artificial turf, it's important to reach out to reputable turf wholesalers and manufacturers. Request verification from these organizations regarding the use of PFAS in their grasses to make informed decisions.

In response to ongoing concerns surrounding synthetic turf and PFAS, leading industry organizations and regulatory bodies have reaffirmed the safety and reliability of artificial grass products. Recent statements from prominent groups underscore the rigorous testing and compliance measures in place to ensure public safety.

Industry Statements Highlighting Synthetic Turf Safety:

Synthetic Turf Council: In April 2024 , the Synthetic Turf Council released a statement in response to the EPA's findings, reaffirming the safety of synthetic turf fields utilizing crumb rubber infill.

National Recreation and Park Association: In September 2024 , the NRPA's detailed report titled, "The Verdict Is In On Synthetic Fields" further emphasized the safety of these materials in recreational settings.

As a leader in the industry, The Synthetic Grass Store remains committed to transparency and safety. Last year, we issued our official statement, "Artificial Turf Companies Take Action on Forever Chemicals," which highlighted the extensive testing protocols and regulatory adherence ensuring the safety of our products.

Commitment to Regulatory Compliance

The Synthetic Grass Store strictly adheres to the highest industry standards and regulatory guidelines. Every artificial turf product undergoes rigorous testing to ensure it meets or exceeds safety benchmarks. By maintaining this unwavering commitment, we aim to provide clarity and confidence to our customers and stakeholders.

About The Synthetic Grass Store

The Synthetic Grass Store is Arizona's premier artificial grass expert, and a trusted leader in providing high-quality artificial turf solutions, since 2008. With a focus on safety, sustainability, and innovation, we continue to set industry standards and deliver exceptional products and services to Arizona contractors, architects, landscape designers, and DIY homeowners.

