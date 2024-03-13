Industry-Leading Finance Technology to be On Display at 'Hunter Hotel Investment Conference'

We are eager to engage with hospitality financiers to discuss their pain points and learn how Aptech can help them improve daily accounting processes. Post this

"As hotel owners and operators convene in Atlanta next week to gain a better understanding of the financial state of industry, Aptech will be there with the tools finance teams need to collect daily performance data and generate reports," said Aptech President Jill Wilder. "For many properties, gaining access to information that helps make effective business decisions is challenging. Forget multiple spreadsheets from different legacy sources, software systems, and locations. We will show attendees what a secure, leading-edge, web-based enterprise back office system looks like – one that is scalable and easy to use with flexible financial reporting and enables finance teams to work remotely.

"Kim Sieminski and James Troutman will be at the conference to answer questions about our modules and recent partnerships with companies such as Ottimate, a provider of AI-powered AP automation, and Plaid, a data network powering the digital financial ecosystem," Wilder said. "Together with these partners Aptech is streamlining vendor invoice processing for simplified, automated bank reconciliation."

The following will be on display in Booth #812 at the Hunter Hotel Investment Conference 2024:

PVNG – named among the "Best Finance & Accounting Software" of 2024 by Hotel Tech Report – featuring Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, General Ledger, Statistics, Financials, Bank Reconciliation, automated invoice processing, a myriad of payment options, and drill-down capabilities in financial statements and reports. It can handle single or multi-property accounting and is deployed as a hosted service.





Execuvue – featuring a BI platform that delivers visualizations of financial and operational data that hoteliers can act upon. The drag-and-drop environment provides easy-to-access reporting and analytics. The solution configures data portfolio wide, giving operators a performance snapshot by region, brand, and property. The scalability, flexibility, and integration capabilities of Execuvue sets Aptech apart from other BI providers.





Targetvue – providing accounting teams with "one version of the truth." It consolidates reports, identifies trends, and eliminates the maintenance and distribution of Excel spreadsheets throughout the organization. Automated forecast snapshots offers users ad-hoc capabilities to previous and future performance projections.

"We are eager to engage with hospitality financiers to discuss their pain points and learn how Aptech can help them improve daily accounting processes," Sieminski said. "Aptech has been in this business for more than 50 years, connecting people with computers and information to solve significant problems at their hotels. This event will be instrumental in connecting us with customers and prospects who are looking to operate more efficiently."

To register for the Hunter Hotel Investment Conference, click here. To preschedule a meeting with Kim Sieminski or James Troutman, email [email protected]. For more information on all Aptech solutions, visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.

About Aptech

Aptech Computer Systems, Inc., based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the only provider of a fully integrated enterprise accounting, business intelligence and planning ecosystem to the hospitality industry. All clients are companies like yours, which own or manage hotels. Its solutions help customers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data for faster goal achievement. The company is renowned for introducing business intelligence into the hotel industry and offers a solid resource of hospitality professionals. Aptech is an IBM Software Value Plus partner and Premier Solution Provider, as well as a Prophix Premier Business Partner. Incorporated in 1970, Aptech's state-of-the-art back office, true business intelligence and enterprise planning solutions are 100% hotel specific. Solutions include PVNG, Execuvue® and Targetvue. Clients comprise over 3,500 properties – including large chains, multiple-property management companies and single-site hotels. Execuvue is registered to Aptech Computer Systems Inc. All other trademarks are owned by their respective holders. For more information, please visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.

Media Contact

Barbara Worcester, Aptech Inc., 4409305770, [email protected], http://www.aptech-inc.com

SOURCE Aptech Inc.