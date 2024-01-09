Industry-Leading, Food Content Marketing Agency Ingredient Unveils First Food and Beverage Trend Report

There's a growing mindfulness of the food we consume and how much we spend on it. This shift focuses on creating homemade experiences and making conscious choices that resonate with our personal culinary practices and values. Post this

Ingredient's top five food and beverage trend predictions for 2024:

Picnicking: Togetherness & Budget-Friendly Escapes: Dining outdoors offers a delightful escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life; it encapsulates the essence of a carefree, budget-friendly lifestyle. Expect picnicking to rise as an outdoor activity for consumers in 2024. The allure is in the freedom — no reservations, no dress codes, just an open space and a blanket to share!

Functional Foods Take Center Stage: What we eat directly impacts our health. In 2024, the trajectory of food trends is steering toward functional foods. After all, we just went through a pandemic! Amid all the unpredictability we've endured and the immense amount of turmoil in the world, we can find solace in taking control of our well-being through mindful and beneficial food choices.

Rise and Thrive: All the Breakfast Trends: Breakfast foods are poised to steal the spotlight in 2024 — and it's partly because of the economy. Breakfast is typically a less expensive meal, no matter where or what time of day it is consumed.

From Leftovers to Nextovers: Tapping into Culinary Creativity: Gone are the days of reheating the same dish. Nextovers redefine leftovers by transforming them into something entirely new and exciting. In light of today's economic times, this trend is a savvy, delicious way to spend less money, waste less food, and use what we already have.

Feasting as Consumers Crave Connection: The desire for shared moments around a table is driving a resurgence of "feasting," where elaborate meals are centered around one main dish, surrounded by an array of delectable small dishes — or family-style dinners with larger dishes that can be passed and shared. This taps into the innate human need for community and togetherness, turning mealtime into social events.

"With over 25 years of experience as an agency working with top brands such as Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Cargill, and leading independent grocery retailers, our educated predictions aim to address the economic uncertainty and guide brands toward success by emphasizing solutions that ensure budget consciousness and thought-provoking content," said Catherine Gillis, Chief Operations Officer at Ingredient. "Staying on the pulse of trends in a fast-paced media world is essential for brands to remain top of mind for consumers. Brands that execute new media marketing through entertaining or solution-oriented content will not only capture attention, but garner more loyalty from consumers. Further, tapping into social and economic factors are pivotal for effectively meeting modern consumer demands and we're eager to see what trends take off this year."

Rooted in over a quarter century of experience connecting brands with their target consumers, understanding the report's findings is crucial for organizations to master customers' mindset, foster genuine relationships and distinguish themselves among a competitive marketplace.

