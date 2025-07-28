Industry-Leading MagicPak® M-Series MGE9 with FreezeShield™ for U.S and Canada

"We're proud to launch the MagicPak® M-Series™ MGE9 to the market, particularly for our northern US and Canadian customers where 95% AFUE is desired." -- Angela Chapoy, General Manager at Allied Air Post this

"We're proud to launch the MagicPak® M-Series™ MGE9," said Angela Chapoy, General Manager at Allied Air. "We launched MagicPak in 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio, and created the ducted solution for the All-in-One category. Since then, we've led and grown this space through great products and partnerships, and I'm excited to bring this new M-Series unit to the market, particularly for our northern US and Canadian customers where 95% AFUE is desired."

The M-Series MGE9 features:

FreezeShield™ technology is engineered for reliability in extreme conditions. This exclusive system features a sealed burner box, a patented heated condensate trap, and a patent-pending telescoping vent pipe - working together to prevent damaging ice formations that can lead to unit failure and costly emergency service calls.

A high-efficiency 95% AFUE system, featuring a constant torque ECM blower motor and two-stage heating that adapts to demand: keeping residents cozy without the energy waste.

Through-the-Wall System - installs in half the time and gives architects design freedom, it opens up an extra 5,400 sq. f.t of property space. It eliminates bulky outdoor equipment for sleek exteriors, offset floors and sloped roofs.

Saves 500 project hours and up to $280k on project installed costs.

Eliminates 6,000 linear feet (more than a mile) of line sets.

Boosts property rental values by 6%-8% ($15,000/month).

Fast, Easy Install - arrives fully charged to install in half the time of a split system.

Requires fewer specialized trades and cuts weeks from construction schedule timelines for faster occupancy.

Direct factory support and warranty service.

Developers and architects can schedule a demo of our Total Cost of Ownership tool to see how MagicPak reduces overall project costs compared to traditional split systems.

*versus traditional split systems on average 3-story 150-unit project. Line sets based on an average 40' line set length per unit.

Introduced in 1964 with hundreds of thousands of units installed, MagicPak, as the original innovator for all-in-one HVAC solutions, features the M-Series as a gold standard in the industry for multifamily construction. For more information visit http://www.magicpak.com and for Allied Air Enterprises' complete line of heating and cooling solutions, please visit http://www.alliedair.com.

About Allied Air Enterprises

Allied Air Enterprises™ serves residential and commercial marketplaces in the United States and Canada with the heating and cooling solutions of industry-leading brands like Armstrong Air®, AirEase®, Concord®, Ducane™, Allied™, Allied Commercial™ and MagicPak®. From concept to production, Allied Air HVAC systems are produced through the design, engineering, high-quality testing and manufacturing efforts employed at five Allied facilities located across North America. Allied Air Enterprises is a division of Lennox International Inc. For more information, visit http://www.alliedair.com or call 1-800-448-5872.

Media Contact

Maureen Murray, Allied Air Enterprises, 973-713-7367, [email protected], https://www.alliedair.com/

SOURCE Allied Air Enterprises