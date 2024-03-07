Industry-Led Rated, Tested, Certified Vehicle Barrier Registry, Hosted by Protogetic.com, Reaches 66 Approved Vendors; Invites New Applications at ISC West

A central registry of up to date, engineered, tested, rated, certified vehicle barriers that qualify under the most rigorous standards is crucial for the security industry. Post this

"We invite all manufacturers of qualifying vehicle barrier products to apply for inclusion on this new reference list. Applications and listings are free of charge.", said Baxter Matthews, Committee member and VP of Security Projects at Barrier1 Systems.

"Protogetic.com is glad to support the industry's mission of enhancing accuracy and efficiency in procurement, while supporting those who work tirelessly to create a safer world," said Matt Morgan, Protogetic CEO. He continued, "Through Protogetic's searchability, sortability, and actionable features, we drastically reduce the time spent on searches from months to minutes."

Commenting on the importance of the register, Joseph Hauss, President of Gibraltar Perimeter Security expressed, "Architects, engineers, and end-users of vehicle barriers need to know that the products they choose from are verified to meet their requirements and they need to know how to find them. We will reach out to all qualifying manufacturers at the ISC West convention in Las Vegas, Nevada in April."

He continued, "We are proud to join forces with Protogetic, an industry leader, in making this vital information accessible to those responsible for protecting people and property."

This meticulously vetted and comprehensive registry hosted on Protogetic.com will greatly streamline the procurement process for this critical component of perimeter protection.

Rob Reiter, President of the Storefront Safety Council said, "As recent events have shown, ensuring the physical security of buildings and facilities is of the utmost urgency. A central registry of up to date, engineered, tested, rated, certified vehicle barriers that qualify under the most rigorous standards is crucial for the security industry."

ASTM (formerly the "American Society for Testing and Materials") is an organization that sets minimum manufacturing and resiliency standards for a wide variety of products. Its F2656 and F3016 ratings are considered the gold standard for vehicle barriers.

To earn this prestigious designation, a vehicle barrier must undergo extensive testing. A representative of the CalSpan testing house, Benjamin Metzger, remarked, "Every product featured on this list must successfully pass rigorous and demanding tests to ensure its compliance with ASTM standards."

All products certified to meet these standards, regardless of manufacturer, are eligible for the list. They need only submit an application to [email protected].

Explore the comprehensive registry of ASTM-approved vehicle barriers and take advantage of Protogetic's efficient and accurate procurement process by visiting Protogetic.com today.

About Protogetic

About Protogetic Protogetic is a pioneer in the modernization of the physical security industry, providing a comprehensive online marketplace for certified and rated security products. As a trusted resource, Protogetic hosts the only searchable, sortable, and actionable version of the U.S. Department of Defense anti-ram vehicle barrier list. Additionally, the company has been recently appointed as the exclusive host of the new industry-led U.S. Registry of Vehicle Barriers Rated to the Standards ASTM F2656 & F3016. With a commitment to connecting school districts, organizations, and professionals with the tools and resources they need to safeguard their environments, Protogetic continues to innovate and revolutionize the physical security landscape. To get started today, visit www.protogetic.com.

Media Contact

Matthew Morgan, Protogetic, 1 (858) 222-7447, [email protected], https://protogetic.com/

SOURCE Protogetic