Industry Luminary Brian Pawlowski Joins Hammerspace as Vice President of Performance Engineering

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to Hammerspace, where his impact will undoubtedly continue to propel our leadership in high-performance NAS and data orchestration capabilities." ~ Trond Myklebust, Hammerspace CTO and Linux Kernel Maintainer for the NFS Client Post this

Pawlowski joins Hammerspace from Quantum, where he drove the company's all-flash and object storage offering as Chief Development Officer. Prior to Quantum, he was the Vice President and Chief Architect at Pure Storage, focusing on next-generation storage architectures and positioning Pure's scale-out NAS product with global customers and partners. Pawlowski also worked at NetApp, joining as employee number 18 and leading the technology vision for more than 21 years as the Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. He drove the vision and innovation for NetApp's storage architecture, leading to industry-leading storage efficiency, performance, and improved usability, resulting in more than 50 fundamental patents.

Throughout his career, Brian Pawlowski has dedicated considerable effort to community engagement and setting standards. As the co-chair of the IETF Network File System Version 4 (NFSv4) working group since 1998, a founding developer of the test suites for the SPECstorageTM benchmark, and an ongoing active member of the SPECstorageTM committee, Pawlowski's contributions have been pivotal in shaping the landscape of storage technology and benchmarks.

"I have long been fascinated by product design and use cases for high-performance NAS access, and Hammerspace's software is fundamentally unlike any other technology in the market today," said Pawlowski. "I am excited to drive continued innovation for Hammerspace's Global Data Environment and help organizations speed their time-to-market and time-to-insight, and ultimately derive business value from their data, wherever it resides."

Pawlowski has served on the Board of Trustees at the global nonprofit AnitaB.org and as a Board member for the Linux Foundation. He studied physics at MIT and the University of Texas at Austin, computer science at Arizona State University, and has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fine Arts Photography from the Academy of Art University.

Learn More

● Solution Page: Hyperscale NAS Solution Page

● Press Release: Hammerspace Unveils the Fastest File System in the World for Training Enterprise AI Models at Scale

● Blog Post: The Need for a New Storage Architecture: Hyperscale NAS

● Podcast: Introducing Hyperscale NAS to Power AI Model Training with David Flynn

● Analyst Report: The Need for and Emergence of Hyperscale NAS, theCUBE Research / Dragon Slayer Consulting

● Analyst Report: Hammerspace Hyperscale NAS Technology Overview, Silverton Consulting

About Hammerspace

The Hammerspace solution is a software-defined high-performance file storage and automated data orchestration system with a complete set of data services to unify and manage data in a Global Data Environment across the edge, data centers and public cloud infrastructure. Hammerspace delivers the world's first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications on any vendor's data center storage or public cloud services, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Wasabi, and Seagate Lyve Cloud.

Hammerspace and the Hammerspace logo are trademarks of Hammerspace, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

©2024 Hammerspace, Inc. All rights reserved.

Press Contact Details

IGNITE Consulting, on behalf of Hammerspace

Linda Dellett, 303-439-9398

Mara Samuels, 732-872-2515

[email protected]

Media Contact

Linda Dellett, Hammerspace, 1 303-439-9398, [email protected], www.hammerspace.com

SOURCE Hammerspace