Industry Powerhouse Doreen Kaminsky Joins TRĒ AI Leadership Team as Chief Client Officer

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRĒ AI, maker of the TRĒ MBD solution for professional services announced today that Doreen Kaminsky has joined the company's leadership team in the role of Chief Client Officer.
Kaminsky comes to TRĒ from Intapp, where she held senior management positions in go to market operations and client success and advocacy. Prior to Intapp, Kaminsky held director and management roles at NetDocuments and Sidley Austin.
"Doreen Kaminsky is an exceptional talent, and we at TRĒ AI are privileged that she is joining our C-suite," said Todd Miller, TRĒ AI CEO. "Doreen's capacity to lead the company's client success function is unmatched. We have assembled a dream leadership team at TRĒ AI."
"I am thrilled to join TRĒ AI's leadership team," said Kaminsky. "It is refreshing to join a C-suite whose commitment to client success harmonizes so well with my own. TRĒ has assembled an extraordinary team and delivered a purpose-built solution for MBD professionals that is rapidly changing the legaltech industry for the better."
TRĒ is positioned as a smart and easy alternative to traditional heavy-iron CRM solutions for legaltech. TRĒ's AI-driven contact and relationship intelligence, combined with built-in eMarketing and turnkey 5-minute deployment offers instant relief for the classic pain points MBD leaders face with the purchase, deployment, and operation of legacy CRM systems. TRĒ's 30-day trial eliminates the risk normally associated with purchasing a CRM.
"TRĒ was built for the Marketing and Business Development professionals who use CRM systems in law firms every day," said Todd Miller, TRĒ AI CEO. "TRĒ's AI sources the best possible contact and relationship intelligence content for its built-in eCampaign solution. Firms no longer need to wait months or years for results from their CRMs. TRĒ delivers instant value to firms and instant wins for the firm's MBD champions."
