Industry Veteran Alexander Moore Joins ARG, Inc. as Vice President of Corporate Development and FP&A to Drive Strategic M&A Growth

"ARG elevates agents rather than simply aggregating them. We're building what a scaled direct agency should actually look like: one where every integration adds capability, so agents can deliver better outcomes to the clients they serve." — Alexander Moore, VP of Corporate Development and FP&A Post this

"I've watched this industry evolve from both sides," Moore said. "When I decided to build rather than advise, ARG stood out as the platform with the clearest path to national scale. The Trusted Advisor industry is at an inflection point, and companies with real infrastructure are positioned to capitalize. ARG has that foundation, plus 30 years of channel depth."

What convinced Moore wasn't just market opportunity. It was ARG's approach. Bear Creek's backing provides a fully funded business plan built around ARG's vision, not capital constraints.

"Most investors operate portfolio companies within fixed limits," Moore explained. "Bear Creek built capital around ARG's strategy. We have no artificial limitations on pace or scale. That flexibility to move when the right opportunities emerge makes this compelling."

James Larsen, ARG President, emphasized Moore's strategic timing. "Alex brings transaction experience and industry perspective that few competitors can match. He's seen the full range of growth approaches and deal structures. That insight strengthens our ability to approach opportunities with creativity and alignment."

Moore's M&A philosophy aligns with ARG's partnership-over-aggregation approach. Having advised on both sides of transactions, he understands what makes ARG different.

"We're not hunting revenue; we're seeking partners we can help grow," Moore said. "ARG elevates agents rather than simply aggregating them. We focus on creating long-term value through strategic integrations and continued support. We're building what a scaled direct agency should actually look like: one where every integration adds capability, so agents can deliver better outcomes to the clients they serve."

As ARG grows through acquisition, so does what agents can bring to their clients. Partners gain access to centralized engineering support, expanded solution sets across cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services, and the infrastructure to handle more complex engagements. For enterprise clients, that means broader expertise delivered through the advisor relationship they already trust.

With Moore's appointment, ARG signals its commitment to quality, partnership-driven acquisitions. In a market crowded with capital-driven consolidators, ARG positions itself as the platform of choice for elite agents seeking aligned incentives, operational support, and genuine long-term value creation.

About ARG

ARG is a leading technology advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations make thoughtful, informed technology decisions. By combining deep industry expertise, rigorous analysis, and a client-first mindset, ARG delivers objective guidance that drives measurable business outcomes. The firm serves enterprise and public sector clients across a wide range of industries, helping them navigate complexity and invest in technology with confidence.

Media Contact

Pilar Lewis, ARG, 1 4044019755, [email protected], https://www.myarg.com/

SOURCE ARG