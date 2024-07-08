Industry Veteran Carlos de Jesus Joins Colangelo & Partners as Equity Partner, President of Colangelo & Partners Europe

"Carlos adds industry knowledge, global PR expertise and a wealth of wine and spirits press and executive contacts to our agency," states Gino Colangelo, president, Colangelo & Partners. Post this

For the past 20+ years, Carlos de Jesus led the Marketing & Communications department at global leader, Amorim Cork. With subsidiaries throughout the world, Amorim produces approximately six billion closures annually, which are sold to many thousands of clients, including the largest and most prestigious international brands of wine and spirits. Before joining Amorim, Carlos was a Partner at Breakstone & Ruth LLP, the New York-based leader in the international investor and shareholder relations market. In this specialized consultancy, he worked with blue-chip multinationals to coordinate the presence of these clients on the NYSE and NASDAQ.

"European wines and spirits are a big part of the firm's portfolio and complement our domestic clients," explains Carlos de Jesus. "Unlike many other wine and spirits PR agencies, Colangelo & Partners has a powerful domestic as well as an international team that speaks the languages of our European clients, literally and figuratively, and understands the unique wine and business cultures of each of the many countries where we have clients. It's thrilling to be able to join such a robust team and strengthen even further the firm's commitment to our local clients by having a partner from our firm based in Europe."

The addition of Carlos to the executive team allows Colangelo & Partners to further bolster agency management, expand client services, and build the agency's presence in the industry, both domestically and internationally. For more information on Colangelo & Partners and the agency's integrated communications offerings, visit https://www.colangelopr.com.

About Colangelo & Partners

Colangelo & Partners specializes in premium food, wine, and spirits brands, and has long-established relationships with the key press that drive these business categories and help determine the industry leaders. Agency principals have years of experience in retail and distribution as well as communications, a rare combination that gives Colangelo & Partners invaluable insights into consumer purchasing behavior as well as the route-to-market opportunities and challenges for wine and spirits companies.. The agency focuses on "closing the loop" between creative communications programs, distribution, promotion, publicity, and the consumer in order to maximize the efficiency of its communications programs and deliver measurable results. For more information and a complete client list, visit http://www.colangelopr.com.

