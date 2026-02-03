Industry Veteran Duncan Stuart Named Executive Vice President of Great Bay Administrators

"Duncan's extensive experience leading large-scale health plan operations, combined with his passion for innovation and member-centric care, makes him the ideal leader to guide the launch of GBA," said Bill Meehan, President and CEO of Cobalt Benefits Group. Post this

"I've spent my career advocating for a healthcare system that works better for everyone—one built on transparency, value-based care, and improved member experiences," said Stuart. "GBA addresses an important need in today's market. Rather than pursuing vertical integration, we prioritize creating seamless integration opportunities."

During his tenure at a leading national carrier, Stuart led a regional operation of multi-billion-dollar scale, driving growth and shaping strategies that impacted millions of lives. His responsibilities spanned commercial business—similar to Cobalt's work with self-funded employers—as well as Medicare Advantage and network negotiations with health systems and providers.

"Duncan's extensive experience leading large-scale health plan operations, combined with his passion for innovation and member-centric care, makes him the ideal leader to guide the launch of GBA," said Bill Meehan, President and CEO of Cobalt Benefits Group. "His track record of transforming healthcare delivery and his deep expertise in network strategy and employer solutions will be invaluable as we expand our service to employers nationwide."

Throughout his career, Stuart has been an outspoken advocate for healthcare transformation, focusing on increased transparency for customers, shifting provider contracts from volume-based to value-based payment models, and improving health outcomes through enhanced consumer experiences.

"Our shared vision for GBA is to become a modern evolution of the service-focused, independent TPAs of the past—organizations that are rare today," said Stuart. "This approach uniquely positions us to partner with advisors and employers and ask: What do you envision? What would best support your employees and their families?"

Stuart's appointment comes as GBA continues to build on Cobalt Benefits Group's 60+ years of TPA expertise. As a nonprofit-owned organization, Cobalt and its family of brands are uniquely positioned to focus exclusively on serving employers and their members, rather than maximizing returns for private equity or shareholders.

"Our ownership structure allows us to make decisions based solely on what's best for our clients and their employees," added Meehan. "With Duncan's leadership, we're strengthening our ability to deliver on that promise while bringing innovation and strategic vision to the self-funded marketplace."

GBA offers employers access to a major national network, flexible plan designs, complete data transparency, and seamless integration with over 100 vendors. The company's JoinHealth care delivery and engagement platform provides members with a modern, user-friendly experience for managing their healthcare benefits.

About Great Bay Administrators

Great Bay Administrators (GBA) is a third-party administrator (TPA) that brings proven, service-first TPA expertise to self-funded employers nationwide. Built on Cobalt Benefits Group's 60+ years of industry experience, GBA delivers exceptional service, complete cost transparency, and flexible plan designs. For more information, visit greatbayadministrators.com.

About Cobalt Benefits Group

Cobalt Benefits Group is a family of innovative third-party administrator (TPA) brands, including Blue Benefit Administrators of Massachusetts (BBA), Comprehensive Benefits Administrators (CBA Blue), Great Bay Administrators (GBA), and Employee Benefit Plan Administrators (EBPA). Specializing in self-funded benefit plans focused on flexibility, service, and transparency, Cobalt supports over 250,000 members across the U.S., delivering customized solutions that improve outcomes and lower costs. Learn more at cobaltbenefitsgroup.com.

