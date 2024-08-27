Industry Veteran Guy Adams Joins TRĒ AI Leadership Team as Chief Revenue Officer

"We at TRĒ AI are thrilled that such an exceptional talent as Guy Adams is joining its leadership team," said Todd Miller, TRĒ AI CEO. "Guy is on the industry's short list of most brilliant executives. He will be essential in enabling the company to realize its goal of top market share." Post this

Prior to his role at Intapp, Adams served as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director at ObjectiveManager, the goal-setting and strategic planning software for law firms. He also worked as a tax lawyer and litigator for 8 years, starting his career at Norton Rose Fulbright.

"We at TRĒ AI are thrilled that such an exceptional talent as Guy Adams is joining its leadership team," said ToddMiller, TRĒ AI CEO. "Guy is on the industry's short list of most brilliant executives. He will be essential in enabling the company to realize its goal of top market share."

"I am delighted to be joining the TRĒ AI leadership team at this exciting time," said Adams. "Todd has a proven track record of success in disruptive innovation, and I am looking forward to building the business with him and inspiring clients with our alternative to cumbersome legacy systems."

TRĒ is rapidly disrupting the traditional legaltech CRM industry with the world's first and only 100% turnkey AI-driven contact and relationship intelligence solution for legaltech with built-in eMarketing. TRĒ deploys in only 5-minutes and includes data quality management and data cleansing, eliminating the need for data stewards. TRĒ is positioned as a smart and easy alternative to traditional CRM, eliminating the significant burden, expense, and time associated with procuring, deploying, and operating those products. TRĒ is purpose-built for MBD professionals, enabling them to quickly and easily create precision lists and execute eCampaigns with current and complete contact and relationship intelligence without the diminishing returns overhead normally associated with CRM. Speaking to difficult experiences firms have faced with failed CRM deployments, TRĒ offers a free 30-day trial, enabling firms to evaluate the solution, risk-free, with their own contact and relationship data.

"TRĒ was built for the Marketing and Business Development professionals who use CRM systems in law firms every day," said Todd Miller, TRĒ AI CEO. "TRĒ's AI sources the best possible contact and relationship intelligence content for its built-in eCampaign solution. Firms no longer need to wait months or years for results from their CRMs. TRĒ delivers instant value to firms and instant wins for the firm's MBD champions."

