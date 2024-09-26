Industry Veteran Joins Captello to Drive Growth in Event Technology Solutions

"Joining Captello feels like finding a new home. The team's dedication to delivering exceptional event technology solutions is inspiring." – Aaron Karpaty, Senior Director of Strategic Growth at Captello Post this

In 2003, Aaron joined Tech Events, an HP supplier, where he played a pivotal role in developing software to streamline the ordering and management of demo assets for events and trade shows. His hands-on experience as a "road warrior" provided him with invaluable insights into the event industry's intricacies.

A significant milestone in Aaron's career was his tenure at Jifflenow, a startup he joined in 2013 after recognizing its solid market fit and potential. As the first dedicated sales professional and employee number five, he secured 30 new clients within his first year, doubling the company's revenue. Under his leadership, the sales team expanded, and Jifflenow flourished, attracting a roster of global clients and eventually being acquired by Cvent in 2023.

Ryan Schefke, CEO of Captello, expressed his enthusiasm about Aaron joining the team: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Aaron to Captello. His extensive experience and remarkable success in driving growth are invaluable assets for us. Aaron's passion for growth and building strong client relationships aligns perfectly with our vision. Together, we're poised to revolutionize how enterprises generate revenue through events."

Aaron is equally excited about his new role at Captello. "Joining Captello feels like finding a new home," he said. "The team's dedication to delivering exceptional event technology solutions is inspiring. I'm eager to contribute to such a talented group to achieve our shared vision of growth."

