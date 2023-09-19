Industry Veteran Larry Wolf Joins Magna Legal Services as Director of Business Development

Larry Wolf joins Magna Legal Services, bringing over 20 years of experience to its sales team.
CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna Legal Services is very pleased to announce the addition of Larry Wolf to our sales team. As Director of Business Development, Larry will focus on building solutions that reduce litigation costs while helping clients leverage the benefits of consolidation of legal support and consulting services. In his role, Larry will develop local and national sales strategies to grow Magna's jury research, visual communications, court reporting, medical record retrieval and language services offerings with law firms, the insurance industry, and Fortune 100 Companies.
Larry brings over 20 years of sales and litigation support experience to Magna LS, with 15 of those years in the legal services field. Prior to joining Magna LS, Larry was known for his ability to help clients find the right experts for their cases throughout North America and globally. He also has considerable experience in the court reporting, trial presentation and graphics consulting services space.
"Larry is an outstanding addition to our team, as he brings a deep blend of experience and a natural instinct to know what it takes to deliver client success," said Peter Hecht, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Sales at Magna LS. "As Magna LS continues its quick growth across the United States, Larry's understanding of client needs and his strong background in building solutions will accelerate Magna's growth. We are excited to have him onboard!".
"I am pleased to join the Magna LS team and help build on the solid foundation developed over the last 16 plus years. Magna LS is perfectly situated to help clients reduce expenses and mitigate risks. I am looking forward to working with the Magna LS sales team," said Larry Wolf, Director of Business Development.
