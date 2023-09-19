Industry Veteran Larry Wolf Joins Magna Legal Services as Director of Business Development

Larry is an outstanding addition to our team, as he brings a deep blend of experience and a natural instinct to know what it takes to deliver client success Tweet this

"Larry is an outstanding addition to our team, as he brings a deep blend of experience and a natural instinct to know what it takes to deliver client success," said Peter Hecht, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Sales at Magna LS. "As Magna LS continues its quick growth across the United States, Larry's understanding of client needs and his strong background in building solutions will accelerate Magna's growth. We are excited to have him onboard!".

"I am pleased to join the Magna LS team and help build on the solid foundation developed over the last 16 plus years. Magna LS is perfectly situated to help clients reduce expenses and mitigate risks. I am looking forward to working with the Magna LS sales team," said Larry Wolf, Director of Business Development.

