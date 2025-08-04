Industry Veterans Christopher Strand and Jason Thompson Launch Factor Cybersecurity

"AI is transforming the world—but it's also generating a wave of hype, shortcuts, and imitation. Factor takes a different approach. We help organizations adopt AI with confidence by focusing on tangible outcomes and a clear path to managing AI-related cyber-risk and liability." Post this

"AI is transforming the world—but it's also generating a wave of hype, shortcuts, and imitation," said Jason Thompson, Co-founder and CEO. "Factor takes a different approach. We help organizations adopt AI with confidence by focusing on tangible outcomes and a clear path to managing AI-related cyber-risk and liability."

As businesses embed AI and non-human identities (NHI) into core operations, traditional GRC tools struggle to keep up. Core to Factor's solution is the ability to understand cybersecurity liability, particularly from new AI solutions. Most organizations are investing in policing their AI agents, but risk to the business has largely been ignored. Factor provides practical solutions that ensure both AI- and human-driven processes meet operational, security, and regulatory standards.

"AI-, human-driven, and NHI-driven processes all demand due care—and often, AI requires even more scrutiny," said Christopher Strand, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "Factor was created to help organizations meet these challenges head-on, with services and tools that are audit-ready and regulator-aligned."

Built for Now—and Built to Scale

Factor launches with a suite of cyber compliance services supporting PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, NIS2, and upcoming AI regulatory frameworks. Offerings include operational access reviews, control validation, risk assessments, and audit readiness tailored for rapidly evolving environments.

PCI DSS is the initial focal point, but Factor's roadmap includes expanded industry coverage and the development of a scalable platform to automate and continuously monitor AI governance, security posture, and compliance health.

A People-First Company

Factor is as much about how it operates as what it delivers. The company is founded on a people-first philosophy, ensuring that employees, customers, and partners are treated with respect, integrity, and shared purpose.

Factor will be hosting conversations with partners and prospects this week at Black Hat 2025 in Las Vegas. To learn more or get in touch, visit www.factorcyber.com or email [email protected].

"The time we invest in our work should be meaningful—not only in what we do and who we do it with, but also in the outcomes we achieve." - Jason & Chris, Factor Cybersecurity

About Factor Cybersecurity

Factor Cybersecurity enables secure AI adoption by aligning operational and security controls with regulatory compliance to show business risk and liability. From PCI DSS readiness to AI governance, Factor helps organizations prove controls are in place, simplify audits, and prepare for a risk-driven future.

