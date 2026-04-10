Industry Veterans Launch Democrat-Focused Direct Mail Production Company

"Political direct mail moves at a pace that makes managing the production of jobs challenging for many agencies and organizations. We built this company from the ground up to address this specific environment." - Russell Price, CEO, Left Justified Post this

The Left Justified founding team brings firsthand experience producing mail for some of the most consequential campaigns and organizations in recent political history, including:

Presidential campaigns for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris





Multi-state direct mail programs for leading progressive organizations nationwide





Statewide campaigns in almost every battleground state





Smaller campaigns including local races in 30+ states

Price previously served as President of Good Bull Printing, Alphagraphics, and Mt. Vernon Printing Company, and created the Political Mail program at Consolidated Graphics in the early 2000s. Owen and Curbelo bring senior production leadership experience from Deliver Strategies, one of the Democratic direct mail industry's most respected firms.

A Full-Service Production Partner

Left Justified is not a printer. The company functions as an embedded production partner — managing the entire print and mail process on behalf of Democratic direct mail agencies, from press-ready files through final USPS delivery.

Core capabilities include:

PrintPath™ — a proprietary online platform providing real-time job tracking at every stage of production





Postage Calculator — a proprietary tool enabling accurate postage modeling early in the budgeting process, eliminating guesswork and maximizing piece counts





Nationwide union print and mail network — vetted vendor relationships across the country





Expert USPS compliance management — deep regulatory knowledge built over decades





End-to-end production management — a single point of accountability from press- ready file receipt to mail drop

Built for the 2026 Cycle and Beyond

Left Justified is currently accepting a limited number of client partnerships for the 2026 election cycle.

Democratic direct mail firms and progressive organizations interested in learning more are encouraged to contact Left Justified at 703-493-0201 or visit www.ljproduction.com.

Media Contact

Russell Price, Left Justified, 1 703-493-0201, [email protected], www.ljproduction.com

SOURCE Left Justified