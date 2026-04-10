Industry Veterans Launch Democrat-Focused Direct Mail Production Company

A team of seasoned political direct mail production veterans today announced the launch of Left Justified, a full-service print and mail production company built exclusively to serve Democratic campaigns and progressive organizations.
ARLINGTON, Va., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded by Russell Price, CEO, together with Brad Owen, and Mike Curbelo — professionals whose combined careers span every major election cycle since 2000 — Left Justified was created to solve a persistent challenge facing Democratic direct mail firms: the complexity, stress, and operational risk of managing high-volume print and mail production during peak campaign periods.
Deep Roots in Democratic Politics
The Left Justified founding team brings firsthand experience producing mail for some of the most consequential campaigns and organizations in recent political history, including:
- Presidential campaigns for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris
- Multi-state direct mail programs for leading progressive organizations nationwide
- Statewide campaigns in almost every battleground state
- Smaller campaigns including local races in 30+ states
Price previously served as President of Good Bull Printing, Alphagraphics, and Mt. Vernon Printing Company, and created the Political Mail program at Consolidated Graphics in the early 2000s. Owen and Curbelo bring senior production leadership experience from Deliver Strategies, one of the Democratic direct mail industry's most respected firms.
A Full-Service Production Partner
Left Justified is not a printer. The company functions as an embedded production partner — managing the entire print and mail process on behalf of Democratic direct mail agencies, from press-ready files through final USPS delivery.
Core capabilities include:
- PrintPath™ — a proprietary online platform providing real-time job tracking at every stage of production
- Postage Calculator — a proprietary tool enabling accurate postage modeling early in the budgeting process, eliminating guesswork and maximizing piece counts
- Nationwide union print and mail network — vetted vendor relationships across the country
- Expert USPS compliance management — deep regulatory knowledge built over decades
- End-to-end production management — a single point of accountability from press- ready file receipt to mail drop
Built for the 2026 Cycle and Beyond
Left Justified is currently accepting a limited number of client partnerships for the 2026 election cycle.
Democratic direct mail firms and progressive organizations interested in learning more are encouraged to contact Left Justified at 703-493-0201 or visit www.ljproduction.com.
Media Contact
Russell Price, Left Justified, 1 703-493-0201, [email protected], www.ljproduction.com
SOURCE Left Justified
Share this article