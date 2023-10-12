Industry veterans launch new nation-wide healthcare staffing firm, Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing is where healthcare professionals come to truly thrive in their careers. Tweet this

The journey towards Thrive Staffing began approximately a decade ago when Ben and David first crossed paths. Over the years, their relationship evolved, culminating in their partnership to launch Thrive Staffing in April 2023. With a core launch team assembled in just five months, Thrive Staffing is poised to make a significant impact on the healthcare staffing landscape.

Healthcare facilities nationwide face the challenge of staffing shortages. An aging patient population, increased census due to the pandemic and a lower supply of healthcare professionals have contributed to this crisis. Hospitals are increasingly seeking high-quality professionals to ensure top-tier patient care.

Thrive Staffing's ideal clients are healthcare facilities that view the agency as a strategic partner in their mission to deliver exceptional patient care. The agency specializes in staffing clinical positions, encompassing individuals involved in direct or indirect patient care.

Thrive Staffing's distinguishing factor lies in its visionary approach to leadership. Rather than adhering to a traditional top-down model, the agency fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility among its team members. "We're not just another staffing agency," said Ben Rascona, Thrive Staffing CEO and co-founder, "We're a team of leaders who empower one another to provide top-quality care. Thrive Staffing is where healthcare professionals come to truly thrive in their careers."

"At Thrive Staffing, we believe in the power of people-centered solutions," continued Rascona. "We understand that at the heart of any successful endeavor are the individuals who drive it. Our values—character, integrity, transparency, loyalty, respect and accountability—guide every decision. We prioritize building genuine relationships with our clients and candidates, seeking to bridge gaps and create a unified, supportive healthcare community. Yet, we also recognize that technology is a tool to empower our people. We seamlessly blend the human touch with cutting-edge technology."

By carefully selecting technology partners and integrating AI services into our operations, Thrive Staffing ensures that initiatives are not only efficient but also provide the highest level of service. "Our commitment is to serve both the healthcare professionals who are the lifeblood of our industry and the healthcare facilities that depend on them, harnessing the best of human values and technological innovation to drive excellence," said Rascona.

Thrive Staffing sets high standards when recruiting healthcare professionals. Their commitment to providing top-quality candidates is anchored in trust, professionalism and maintaining higher standards in an industry where excellence is paramount. While healthcare professionals typically have numerous job opportunities, they often encounter difficulties in selecting the right role. They seek an environment that values them and fosters relationships, rather than isolation or undervaluation.

Rascona continued, "We believe Thrive Staffing is only as strong as the people who make up the organization, so we put a strong emphasis on leadership development."

What sets Thrive Staffing apart is its full-service approach to healthcare staffing. The agency offers a wide range of staffing solutions, including travel, local, PRN and direct/permanent placements. With operations in all 50 states, Thrive Staffing covers all clinical specialties and professions across diverse healthcare settings. Thrive Staffing has already entered significant relationships within the healthcare staffing arena, enhancing its ability to provide quality placements to its clients.

