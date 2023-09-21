Industry Veterans Turned Entrepreneurs Launch Podcast to Help People Discover Untapped Potential in their Second Act

The Second Act with Michael and John captures the journey of discovering untapped human potential through conversation between Hosts Michael and John. Within their dialogue, they share personal anecdotes and explore profound life lessons, including resilience, ethics, determination, courage, embracing challenges, and fostering a growth-oriented mindset. They emphasize the significance of recognizing motivations and relentlessly pursuing aspirations, particularly for individuals approaching or contemplating transformative phases in their lives. The podcast releases weekly on Wednesday and the first two episodes are out now. Produced by Seltzer Kings.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quote from Former Presidential Helicopter Pilot John Ballenger

"One thing I loved about the military is the requirement to have a plan before you attack anything! With this podcast we are hoping to help others in building a plan by discussing our journey and revealing the failures and successes."

Quote from Tech Industry Veteran Michael Newborn

"In tech, risky endeavors are a necessity in pursuit of success and I understand how important mindset is as part of the process. We want to use this podcast as the beginning of our journey to inject hope, inspire action and fuel motivation for anyone starting or contemplating a vastly different, but exhilarating new chapter in their lives!"

About the Hosts

Industry veterans turned entrepreneurs Michael Newborn & John Ballenger bring to life their personal stories and lessons learned to help people discover their untapped potential as they enter into their second act. Introduced through a mutual friend, their life trajectories have taken markedly different paths. Michael, a former leader in a high growth tech unicorn company with 18 years of experience, stands in contrast to John, a 20-year military veteran turned entrepreneur, who had the extraordinary privilege of piloting the Presidential helicopter. Their convergence underscores the notion that the boundaries we perceive are often mere illusions.

About the Producer

Produced by Seltzer Kings

