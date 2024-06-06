Industry-Wide GTM Awards Celebrate Go-To-Market Leaders and Seek Nominations for Outstanding Achievements

Pavilion partners with leading business technology buyer intelligence platform TrustRadius to launch and co-sponsor recognition program

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pavilion, the world's largest private community for go-to-market leaders in the B2B software space, today announced it is partnering with leading buyer intelligence platform TrustRadius, to co-sponsor the GTM Awards, an esteemed industry recognition program dedicated to celebrating and honoring top go-to-market leaders and teams who have demonstrated exceptional skills, achievements, and contributions across various sectors within the B2B technology space.

"We are thrilled to partner with TrustRadius to launch the GTM Awards, an industry-wide celebration that acknowledges the outstanding accomplishments of B2B technology go-to-market leaders," said Pavilion Founder and CEO Sam Jacobs. "These awards honor the best-of-the-best – the exceptional leaders behind some of the most innovative and high growth companies in B2B tech."

Nominations are now open for the awards program, which aims to inspire excellence, foster innovation, and build a community of professionals driving success in the dynamic B2B technology go-to-market landscape. With a wide range of categories covering sales, marketing, customer success, revenue operations, fractional/advisors, CEO/founder roles, and team awards, the GTM Awards provide a platform to recognize individuals and companies at different stages of their journey, from startups to seasoned industry veterans.

"At TrustRadius, we've seen first-hand the challenges go-to-market leaders face in driving growth for their businesses," said Vinay Bhagat, TrustRadius Founder and CEO. "The GTM Awards present a perfect opportunity to shine a light on the leaders facing these challenges head-on and fueling success for their organizations, and we encourage all B2B tech executives to participate by submitting their nominations and sharing their success stories."

Professionals, companies, and organizations are encouraged to submit nominations for individuals and teams who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and success in their respective fields. Nomination guidelines and submission forms are on the official GTM Awards website at http://www.joinpavilion.com/gtm-awards.

The nomination period will remain open until July 19, 2024, and the GTM Awards judging panel, comprised of independent industry experts, will carefully evaluate the submissions to select the finalists and winners in each category. The winners will be announced during an exclusive awards ceremony at The Fairmont Hotel in Austin, Texas on October 15, 2024, which will bring together industry leaders, influencers, and innovators.

The GTM Awards feature the following award categories:

Sales:

CRO of the Year

Startup CRO of the Year

Marketing:

CMO of the Year

Startup CMO of the Year

Customer Success:

CCO of the Year

Startup CCO of the Year

Revenue Operations:

Revenue Operations Leader of the Year

Fractional/Advisor:

Fractional-Advisor of the Year

CEO/Founder:

CEO of the Year

Startup CEO of the Year

Team/Company:

GTM Innovator Award

Hypergrowth Award

For more information about the GTM Awards, nomination process, and event updates, please visit http://www.joinpavilion.com/gtm-awards. Stay connected and join the conversation using the hashtag #GTMAwards.

About GTM Awards:

The GTM Awards is an industry-wide recognition program celebrating top go-to-market leaders who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and success in sales, marketing, customer success, revenue operations, fractional/advisor and CEO/founder roles. The program is sponsored by Pavilion and TrustRadius, and aims to inspire professionals, foster a sense of community, and honor exceptional contributions in the dynamic B2B technology go-to-market landscape. For more information, please visit http://www.joinpavilion.com/gtm-awards.

About Pavilion:

Pavilion was founded in 2016 as a support network for revenue leaders. Since then, it has grown into a 10,000+ member international community of go-to-market leaders. Through private, moderated peer groups; structured training in Pavilion University; and in-person events, Pavilion delivers on its mission to help go-to-market leaders unlock and achieve their full professional potential. For more information about Pavilion or to become a member, please visit http://www.joinpavilion.com.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius delivers the most credible buyer intelligence platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

