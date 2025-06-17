Industry's leader in data privacy achieves new ISO certification

"Along with our robust platform, TalentNet is proud to have achieved the highest level of privacy compliance in the industry." -- Justin Lumby, TalentNet's President Post this

"Our intuitive platform is known for its leading-edge AI-powered integrations. With this type of technological growth comes a responsibility to protect user privacy and ensure we're held to the highest standards."

TalentNet's certification is an extension to ISO 27001, known as the global standard for information security management systems.

The latest certification adds privacy management controls, helps maintain and improve privacy information management systems and more clearly defines roles for data owners and handlers.

Along with its ISO 27701 and 27001 certifications, TalentNet also holds an ISO 27017 certification, as well as a SOC 2 Type II certification, demonstrating full compliance with all privacy laws.

AI is used securely and ethically, with no client data ever used to train models. All data processed is anonymized, limited to only what's essential, and completely free of Personally Identifiable Information (PII).

TalentNet's AI-powered features include candidate job matching that helps talent match to open positions based on their skillsets and a Job Description Optimization feature.

The company also offers TalentNavigator, a comprehensive AI-powered assistant designed to transform the recruiter experience. By harnessing sophisticated generative AI, TalentNavigator automates administrative tasks, enhances strategic workflows, delivers valuable candidate insights, and positions recruiters to achieve faster outcomes and exceptional hiring quality.

"Our AI-driven tools empower recruiters to focus on meaningful human connections by automating routine tasks, dramatically improving efficiency, and helping companies swiftly identify the right candidates every time." said Justin Lumby, TalentNet's President. "Along with our robust platform, TalentNet is proud to have achieved the highest level of privacy compliance in the industry."

About TalentNet:

TalentNet introduced the world to a better way of sourcing in 2013 with the launch of the TalentNet contingent labor Direct Sourcing platform. Today, Direct Sourcing is one of the fastest-growing trends globally in talent acquisition. As the technology pioneer in Direct Sourcing, we empower some of the world's leading brands to provide job candidates with a seamless hiring experience while simplifying supply chain complexity and reducing cos

