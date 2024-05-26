Indy 500 drivers Scott Dixon and Graham Rahal Zoomed to The Children's Museum of Indianapolis to Give Kids the Thrill of A Lifetime

These are the future fans and race car drivers or whatever they become. You've got to get them involved at an early age particularly here in Central Indiana because they have access to the Speedway and they can see the race that people around the world dream of seeing and dream of being a part of. Post this

The After-School Explorers program is designed to ignite joy and curiosity within kids in grades 3-5 from the museum's surrounding neighborhoods. The program focuses on community and belonging, youth voice, critical thinking, college awareness, curiosity and self-discovery.

So you can imagine the smiles and the laughter, the excitement and joy as each child had a shot at racing a real IndyCar driver.

The kids have had unique and fun field trips including visits to local colleges, art museums and libraries that all expose them to careers, post-secondary education. But this is the first time they have had the chance to test their pedal power and compete with elite race car drivers.

Scott Dixon - No. 9 PNC Bank Honda / Chip Ganassi Racing

The Iceman from New Zealand is the veteran of the group as he heads into his 24th season racing. He is a six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champion (2020, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2008, 2003) and 2008 Indianapolis 500 Winner. Dixon boasts 56 career wins and is second in all-time series history behind A.J. Foyt (67). His six championships are also the second-most, trailing only Foyt (who has seven).

Graham Rahal – No. 15 Honda / Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Graham Rahal is no stranger to the track. His dad Bobby Rahal won the 1986 Indy 500 and his wife Courtney comes from the prestigious Force family of drag racing.

Both drivers are dads and know how important it is to encourage little ones to work hard and follow their dreams.

Dixon has two daughters and a newborn son and Rahal has a couple of girls who are toddlers.

They each shared how they love inspiring kids and what their thoughts are going into the 108th running of the Indy 500. Click here: https://youtu.be/yUfkkxnCLCs

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children's Health, Old National Bank, Ice Miller LLP and The Heritage Group.

About The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

We ignite joy, wonder and curiosity by creating powerful learning experiences for children and adults. For more information about The Children's Museum, visit http://www.childrensmuseum.org, follow us on Twitter @TCMIndy, Instagram@childrensmuseum, YouTube.com/IndyTCM and Facebook.

Media Contact

Kimberly Harms, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, 317-334-4003, [email protected], www.childrensmuseum.org

SOURCE The Children's Museum of Indianapolis