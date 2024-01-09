Indy-Based Data Analytics Firm Acquired by Global Digital Solutions Company

"As an Indy-born company (...) we at Onebridge are thrilled to join Marlabs... This venture with Marlabs is a pivotal step in enabling us to better serve our clients in the rapidly evolving world of data and AI, bringing innovative solutions to the forefront." Paul Rothwell, CEO Onebridge Post this

In a landmark move for the Indy tech industry, Onebridge, a leading BI and data analytics firm based in Indianapolis, has been acquired by Marlabs LLC, a global powerhouse in digital consultancy. This acquisition is a testament to the success and potential of local tech companies on the international stage.

"Marlabs is thrilled to welcome the Onebridge team into the Marlabs family. We are excited at the potential Onebridge brings in the BI and data analytics space. Our businesses are highly complementary, each with a very rich technological services heritage and a strong focus on Healthcare and Lifesciences. This union will enable our clients to solve their most complex data challenges through a design-first consulting mindset. Onebridge's proprietary MAP and Compass frameworks are truly pathbreaking and will contribute significantly to accelerating decision intelligence for clients in their transformation initiatives. These are truly exciting times for us." Thomas Collins, CEO Marlabs LLC.

The acquisition is a significant milestone in Marlabs' journey toward accelerating its data analytics consulting and execution expertise. Onebridge presents a wealth of specialized expertise in data analytics and AI, with two decades of experience, particularly focusing on sectors such as life sciences, healthcare, and government.

Paul Rothwell, CEO Onebridge, added, "As an Indy-born company with a passion for data analytics and AI, we at Onebridge are thrilled to join Marlabs. This partnership is more than growth; it's a reflection of shared values and culture. It's a credit to our team's dedication, proving that a Midwestern tech firm can make a global splash. We're eager to bring our expertise to a wider stage and innovate alongside a partner who mirrors our commitment to excellence. This venture with Marlabs is a pivotal step in enabling us to better serve our clients in the rapidly evolving world of data and AI, bringing innovative solutions to the forefront."

While Onebridge continues to operate with our distinct focus on data analytics and AI, this alliance brings unparalleled opportunities. Marlabs' global presence and a workforce of over 2,500 professionals provides expansive resources and capabilities. This collaboration will not only enhance Onebridge's service offerings but also allows them to contribute their proven, proprietary data strategy framework to a broader audience.

Marlabs continues to deliver high-value and high-impact digital solutions to clients not only across healthcare and life sciences, but also manufacturing, retail banking and insurance verticals. The company has been on an accelerated path toward growth in recent years. This acquisition will help expand the opportunities of jointly serving global clients not only across Lifesciences but explore opportunities across Manufacturing, Retail and Finance & Banking through deep capabilities to deliver accelerated business outcomes.

Marlabs highlighted that the acquisition is part of its global consolidation strategy, and that Onebridge was chosen because of (a) its cultural alignment and strong focus on people, (b) its track record of technology excellence in developing a strong data and AI consulting practice and c) strong presence in the Healthcare and Lifesciences industries.

About Marlabs:

Marlabs helps leading companies around the world make operations sleeker, keep customers closer, transform data into decisions, de-risk cyberspace, boost legacy systems, and capture novel opportunities and digital-led revenues. Marlabs has a global workforce that includes highly experienced technology, platform, and industry specialists from the world's leading technical universities. The company provides digital-first strategy and advisory services, rapid solution incubation, and agile digital solution engineering. Marlabs is headquartered in New Jersey, with a presence in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Brazil, and India.

www.marlabs.com

About Onebridge:

Onebridge is full-lifecycle AI and data analytics consulting firm. We are a full-lifecycle data consulting firm that has served some of the largest healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, financial services, and government entities in the U.S. since 2005. Onebridge has been a top "Best Places to Work" in Indianapolis since 2015.

www.onebridge.tech

Media Contacts:

Marlabs: [email protected]

Onebridge: [email protected]

Media Contact

Chris Hoyt, Onebridge, 1 3179695010, [email protected], https://www.onebridge.tech/

SOURCE Onebridge