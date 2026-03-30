IndyKite achieves ISO/IEC 27001 certification, strengthening foundation for secure AI and data use

As enterprises operationalize AI, how data is governed and used becomes critical. The ISO/IEC 27001 certification strengthens the foundation IndyKite provides for control, traceability, and accountability at scale. Post this

Lasse Andresen, CEO of IndyKite, said the certification reinforces the company's commitment to delivering secure, enterprise-grade infrastructure for data and AI.

"We want to give our customers and partners clear assurance that data trust and security are foundational to how IndyKite operates. This certification reflects that commitment and the standards we hold ourselves to."

ISO/IEC 27001 is an internationally recognized standard for information security management. It provides a structured, risk-based framework for protecting information through defined controls, clear accountability, and continuous monitoring and improvement.

With Fortune 500 customers and strong market traction, IndyKite's platform is already supporting data use across applications and AI systems in production environments. The certification covers IndyKite's platform and operations, ensuring that security practices are embedded across the systems and processes that support customer data and AI-driven use cases.

For IndyKite customers and partners, ISO/IEC 27001 certification supports:

Faster vendor security reviews through independently validated security practices.

Greater confidence that security is managed consistently across people, processes, and technology.

A solid foundation for scaling new capabilities, including AI-driven workflows, with governance embedded from the outset.

"As enterprises move to operationalize AI, the way data is governed and controlled becomes critical. This certification strengthens the foundation we provide, ensuring that data can be used, shared, and acted on with the level of control, traceability, and accountability that enterprise environments require," Andresen said.

ISO/IEC 27001 builds on IndyKite's existing security and compliance posture, strengthening its alignment with leading industry standards.

About IndyKite

IndyKite is the first System of Intelligence built on a live context graph.

Backed by leading venture firms and deployed with Fortune 500 companies and leading enterprises, IndyKite supports how data is used across applications, AI systems, and digital ecosystems.

As AI agents and users execute work, IndyKite continuously captures context, relationships, trust signals, and actions. This becomes the control layer for the agentic enterprise. A central point for decisions, pulling signals and data from multiple systems and applying them at runtime, with full traceability.

The result is agentic AI that can operate across platforms with precision and deliver an entirely new class of automated intelligent services.

Learn more at IndyKite.ai

Media Contact

Patricia Alfheim, IndyKite, 47 47174798, [email protected], Indykite.ai

SOURCE IndyKite