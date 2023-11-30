IndySoft Corporation Announces Colin Walker as Product Director

"Indysoft is the leader in our industry, and I've followed their growth and success throughout my career. I am excited to join this wonderful team and I look forward to contributing to the development of innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers." - Colin Walker Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Colin to the IndySoft family," said Rhett Price, IndySoft's CEO. "Colin's experience, industry knowledge, product vision, and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our offerings and drive innovation in the calibration space."

Walker expressed his enthusiasm about joining IndySoft, "Indysoft is the leader in our industry, and I've followed their growth and success throughout my career. I am excited to join this wonderful team and I look forward to contributing to the development of innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

At IndySoft, Walker will leverage his expertise to strengthen the company's position as the leader in providing comprehensive and user-friendly calibration software solutions to process-driven industries worldwide.

Colin's appointment reaffirms IndySoft's dedication to assembling a team of industry experts committed to delivering high-quality solutions and exceptional service to its clients.

About IndySoft

IndySoft is a leading provider of enterprise-ready software designed to manage quality-driven assets and lifecycles. Specializing in calibration, tooling, and preventive maintenance, IndySoft's customizable workflows suit the diverse needs of customers in various process-driven industries such as aerospace, automotive, aviation, energy, life sciences, and manufacturing while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and company procedures. Founded in 1998 and based out of Charleston, South Carolina, IndySoft is used worldwide and relied upon by many of the most successful and well-known enterprise customers and commercial calibration labs.

