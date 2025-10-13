InEnTec and Columbia Ridge Facility Achieve Mechanical Completion of Hydrogen Plant, Initiate Commissioning

"This validates decades of work to advance our technology and demonstrates that waste-to-hydrogen can deliver reliable, low-carbon fuel at scale," said Jeff Surma, CEO of InEnTec, Inc. Post this

"Mechanical completion of the Columbia Ridge hydrogen facility is a major launchpoint for InEnTec," said Jeff Surma, CEO of InEnTec, Inc. "It validates decades of work to advance our technology and demonstrates that waste-to-hydrogen can deliver reliable, low-carbon fuel at scale."

At the core of the process is InEnTec's patented Plasma Enhanced Melter® (PEM®) gasification technology that converts nearly 100% of incoming organics into synthesis gas from which purified hydrogen is recovered. The PEM gasifier has been validated on diverse feedstocks, including municipal solid waste, biomass, electronic waste, unrecycled plastics, PVC, textiles, automotive shredder residue, and industrial waste. The gasifier generates a non-hazardous, vitrified glass byproduct from the inorganic fraction of the feedstock and does not produce potentially hazardous ash and char byproducts.

Unlike electrolysis, which requires large amounts of electricity, InEnTec's PEM process uses a fraction of that energy per kilogram of hydrogen produced. Early operations will draw about half the power of electrolysis, with planned system refinements expected to reduce energy use to roughly one-quarter. This energy advantage makes waste-to-hydrogen a practical, cost-competitive solution to meet the growing need for clean hydrogen.

Beyond the technology itself, Columbia Ridge is delivering tangible community benefits. The project has already created construction jobs and will support 10–15 full-time positions, adding stable, high-quality employment to the local economy. As one of the first facilities of its kind, it shows how clean hydrogen production can strengthen communities while advancing national energy priorities, and provide a model that can be replicated across the U.S. and abroad. "Hydrogen is essential to a decarbonized economy, and InEnTec is demonstrating that waste-to-hydrogen offers a reliable, commercially viable pathway," said Surma.

About InEnTec Inc.

InEnTec Inc. is a leader in advanced gasification technology, delivering sustainable solutions for waste management and clean energy production. Its patented Plasma Enhanced Melter® (PEM®) technology transforms a wide range of feedstocks into valuable products, driving the transition to a low-carbon future.

