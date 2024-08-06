InEnTec and Terre Demonstrate High Destruction Efficiency of the PFAS Family of Chemicals Using Proprietary Advanced Plasma Technology

"Our plasma technology can provide a solution that guarantees the complete destruction of the entire family of PFAS chemicals and degradation products with certainty," said Jeff Surma, InEnTec's founder and CEO. Post this

PFAS, often referred to as "forever chemicals" due to their persistence in the environment and inability to degrade in our bodies, are present in various common products such as food packaging, apparel, beauty products and other common products. The challenge of managing PFAS places a significant financial and operational strain on both industry and government. With the chemical sector potentially facing billions of dollars in fines and cleanup costs, and governmental bodies grappling with the enforcement of stringent regulations, InEnTec's advanced plasma technology not only offers a path forward for comprehensive assured PFAS destruction but also provides a scalable, efficient response to pressing global environmental issues while providing a coveted by-product: hydrogen.

"This is exciting news for the industry, as forever chemicals are extremely persistent in our environment and are difficult to degrade. Our plasma technology can provide a solution that guarantees the complete destruction of the entire family of PFAS chemicals and degradation products with certainty. We are eager to begin working with organizations looking for scalable PFAS treatment solutions." said Jeff Surma, InEnTec's founder and CEO.

Michael Prince, Co-founder and CEO of Terre, echoed Mr. Surma's comments while adding, "We are facing many unique worldwide challenges including an ever-growing volume of what would otherwise be waste material and a consistently increasing demand for energy. At the same time, we must acknowledge the need for cleaner renewable energy alternatives. By leveraging InEnTec's plasma technology, we aim to provide an innovative and environmentally conscious energy solution that helps preserve the planet for future generations."

About InEnTec Inc.

InEnTec Inc. offers a proven, scalable solution for the destruction of hazardous substances, including PFAS chemicals. Originating from a partnership between experts from MIT, Battelle, and GE, the technology employs plasma gasification to convert various forms of what would otherwise be waste materials into valuable chemicals and clean fuels. Their commercial-scale facility, operational since 2011, demonstrates InEnTec's capability to process significant volumes of recoverable materials into synthesis gas, which can be processed further into hydrogen and other useful products. To learn more about InEnTec, please visit inentec.com.

About Terre Environmental LLC

Terre Environmental LLC is an environmental consulting/sales firm dedicated to providing sustainable and cost-effective renewable energy solutions that help protect the planet for future generations. For waste-to-energy needs, including PFAS destruction or to learn more about Terre, please visit terreenvironmental.com.

Media Contact

Tim Gnatek, InEnTec, Inc., 1 415-342-6632, [email protected] , www.inentec.com

