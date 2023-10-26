INEOS Britannia continues technology partnership with Papercast for its 37th America's Cup challenge

Ben Ainslie: "In the America's Cup, we compete in the most technically advanced race boats in the world. Papercast has repeatedly met and over delivered in their solutions and we are delighted they are back on board with us in our challenge to win the America's Cup". Post this

Ben Ainslie, Team Principal and Helm of INEOS Britannia commented: "In the America's Cup, we compete in the most technically advanced race boats in the world. To achieve optimal performance, it's crucial that the crew can receive key data in a fast, highly readable format. Not an easy feat given they are in the extreme environment of an AC75, in speeds of over 60mph and flying above the water. Papercast has repeatedly met and over delivered in their solutions and we are delighted they are back on board with us in our challenge to win the America's Cup".

Robert Bicket, CEO of Papercast, commented: "I am delighted our technology will once again form one of the many vital technical components that will make this one of the strongest British AC challengers that this country has ever seen".

Key design priorities included:

Optimal Sunlight Visibility: Exceptional visibility from any angle in direct sunlight, to accommodate the dynamic conditions of competitive sailing.

Rapid Refresh Rate: Papercast achieved an impressive refresh rate of up to 7 times per second to meet the real-time data demands of competitive racing.

Exceptionally Low Power Consumption: Recognising the stringent power constraints of sailboats, Papercast strived for virtually zero power consumption during operation.

Ultralight Construction: Meticulously designed to be remarkably lightweight while maintaining structural integrity, a critical attribute for enhancing the boat's speed and agility.

Complete Water Resistance: In the unforgiving marine environment, waterproofing was non-negotiable to safeguard the displays against water exposure.

Impact Durability: Ensuring that the displays could withstand the rigours of competitive sailing was a paramount concern.

Many of these advanced features, intrinsic to E Ink technology and Papercast products, mark just the start of their innovative approach. To achieve lightweight yet robust construction, a carbon fibre internal backplane supports the screen and electronics. Streamlining electronics and replacing 4mm glass with 0.7mm Gorilla Glass also significantly reduced the weight.

These enhancements underscore Papercast's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and its dedication to supporting INEOS Britannia's quest for victory in the 37th America's Cup.

ABOUT PAPERCAST

Papercast is the world leader in battery and solar powered e-paper display systems, developed to improve the passenger experience by providing a flexible and easy to deploy real-time passenger information solution for public transport providers.

Due to the unique attributes of e-paper, Papercast® displays are readable from all angles under direct sunlight, delivering a superior user experience. Couple this with industry-leading power efficiency, Papercast offers one of the most sustainable outdoor display solutions for public transport providers. Wirelessly connected to the cloud-based Content Management System, the displays are completely standalone and can be installed anywhere, completely off-the-grid in a matter of hours.

With customers in more than 45 countries, Papercast technology is behind many high profile public information initiatives worldwide and was awarded the Queen's award for Enterprise International Trade in 2021.

www.papercast.com

