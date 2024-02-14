Infectious Disease Diagnostics for Influenza, RSV and SARS-CoV-2, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The use of a computational approach that includes metagenomic analysis, machine learning and biomarker discovery accelerates the response to emerging infectious threats, ensuring diagnostics keep pace with evolving pathogens. Post this

A critical early-stage step in diagnostic development is the identification of genetic markers that can be leveraged for the accurate identification of the disease. Bioinformatic analyses play a vital role in early-stage diagnostic development for broad-spectrum infectious disease diagnostics and aid in the identification of common genetic markers across various pathogens. The use of a computational approach that includes metagenomic analysis, machine learning and biomarker discovery accelerates the response to emerging infectious threats, ensuring diagnostics keep pace with evolving pathogens.

Defining the market pathway for an in vitro diagnostic device is a critical activity that should be started as early as possible in the process. Engagement with regulatory authorities can help identify special requirements that may be considered during design and verification and validation study planning, including for clinical comparator testing. This in turn can help clarify the submission and review process as well as the regulatory requirements for quality management, labeling and analytical and clinical testing that is necessary to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the diagnostic assay.

Register for this webinar to learn how to effectively take an infectious disease diagnostic assay from initial design stages through regulatory approvals that support market access.

Join experts from MRIGlobal, Jennifer Stone, MS, Principal Scientist; Joe Russell, PhD, Principal Scientist, Group Leader — Applied Biology & Bioinformatics; and Yvette Girard, MPH, PhD, Principal Science Advisor, for the live webinar on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 12pm EST (5pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Infectious Disease Diagnostics for Influenza, RSV and SARS-CoV-2.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks