InferIQ Bank Statement Extractor (InferIQ BSE) Now Available on AWS Marketplace

HERNDON, Va., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Idexcel, a leading provider of advanced technology solutions, has announced the availability of its cutting-edge, Generative AI-powered platform InferIQ's Bank Statement Extractor (InferIQ BSE) on the AWS Marketplace. With this development, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions can now access the solution on demand through a flexible, pay-as-you-go model.
InferIQ BSE is a no-code, AI-powered solution that extracts information from unstructured bank and credit union account statements and transforms it into clean, structured data—within minutes. Designed for credit analysts, financial analysts, and back-office teams, InferIQ BSE eliminates the need for manual data entry by enabling users to upload account statements in PDF or image formats and receive organized, tabulated output with 99% accuracy. The output includes transaction dates, descriptions, amounts, balances, and account numbers—ready for immediate analysis or download.
With universal compatibility across statements from all U.S. banks and credit unions, InferIQ BSE stands out for its intuitive user interface, rapid processing, and human-in-the-loop feature that allows users to visually select any missed data points directly from PDFs. Built with enterprise-grade security and auditability, the platform delivers results over three times faster than industry standards — dramatically boosting efficiency and reducing costs.
"InferIQ BSE is built to make financial document processing effortless and error-free. By launching it on AWS Marketplace, we're enabling teams to scale faster with the flexibility of pay-as-you-go pricing. It's a game-changer for any organization that handles high volumes of bank statements," said Allolankandy Anand, Vice President | Digital Transformation & Strategy at Idexcel.
InferIQ's Generative AI platform is designed to extract structured data from unstructured sources like PDFs, scanned images, and handwritten forms. With human-like cognitive capabilities, InferIQ digitizes a wide variety of documents with inconsistent layouts, turning them into standardized datasets that can be stored, analyzed, or integrated into downstream systems—driving better decisions and faster outcomes.
