InferIQ Bank Statement Extractor (InferIQ BSE) Now Available on AWS Marketplace

With universal compatibility across statements from all U.S. banks and credit unions, InferIQ BSE stands out for its intuitive user interface, rapid processing, and human-in-the-loop feature that allows users to visually select any missed data points directly from PDFs. Built with enterprise-grade security and auditability, the platform delivers results over three times faster than industry standards — dramatically boosting efficiency and reducing costs.

"InferIQ BSE is built to make financial document processing effortless and error-free. By launching it on AWS Marketplace, we're enabling teams to scale faster with the flexibility of pay-as-you-go pricing. It's a game-changer for any organization that handles high volumes of bank statements," said Allolankandy Anand, Vice President | Digital Transformation & Strategy at Idexcel.

InferIQ's Generative AI platform is designed to extract structured data from unstructured sources like PDFs, scanned images, and handwritten forms. With human-like cognitive capabilities, InferIQ digitizes a wide variety of documents with inconsistent layouts, turning them into standardized datasets that can be stored, analyzed, or integrated into downstream systems—driving better decisions and faster outcomes.

