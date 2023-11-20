InferIQ Now Available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace

We are happy to be an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner and leverage AWS Marketplace to further enhance InferIQ's capabilities. Post this

With InferIQ, banks, and financial institutions can automate the extraction and analysis of crucial information from a variety of documents, including bank forms, credit applications, tax returns, cash flow statements, CRE rent roll, income statements, balance sheets, bank statements, etc. Imagine the time and resources saved as your team can redirect their focus to higher-value tasks.

"We are happy to be an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner and leverage AWS Marketplace to further enhance InferIQ's capabilities," said Allolankandy Anand, Vice President | Digital Transformation & Strategy at Idexcel. We're passionate about making our product easily available and look forward to the exciting new opportunities that lie ahead."

Media Contact

Rajkumar Govindaswamy, Idexcel, 1 703-230-2600, [email protected], https://www.idexcel.com/

SOURCE InferIQ