InferIQ Now Available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Idexcel, a leading provider of advanced technology solutions, today announced its cutting-edge Generative AI-Powered Intelligent Document Processing Platform InferIQ's availability in the AWS Marketplace. With InferIQ, organizations can quickly process critical business documents like images, PDFs, handwritten documents, and unstructured data from a wide variety of sources. InferIQ has built-in Generative AI capabilities, including multiple Large Language Models (LLM) and computer vision models. InferIQ can reduce the expense of manual document processing cost with the potential to achieve 75% cost reduction and over 95% accuracy, thus improving overall productivity.
InferIQ's listing in AWS Marketplace makes it possible to easily access our platform for banking automation solutions. One of the most powerful features of InferIQ is Generative AI, data extraction, and redaction capabilities. They include Amazon Bedrock supported models, ChatGPT, and built-in Large Language Models (LLM) like Llama 2, and Mistral AI. It can automatically identify various data types within uploaded unstructured files, providing a list of categories that can be redacted. Customers can choose between a variety of Generative AI models. The advanced redaction process, built on AWS Textract, ensures that sensitive information is always protected, and other software cannot reverse the redacted data. Banking and Financial Institutions can use InferIQ's redaction feature to safeguard sensitive customer information, ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations.
With InferIQ, banks, and financial institutions can automate the extraction and analysis of crucial information from a variety of documents, including bank forms, credit applications, tax returns, cash flow statements, CRE rent roll, income statements, balance sheets, bank statements, etc. Imagine the time and resources saved as your team can redirect their focus to higher-value tasks.
"We are happy to be an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner and leverage AWS Marketplace to further enhance InferIQ's capabilities," said Allolankandy Anand, Vice President | Digital Transformation & Strategy at Idexcel. We're passionate about making our product easily available and look forward to the exciting new opportunities that lie ahead."
