Inferless serverless inference solution places #1 on Product Hunt

We reached number one on launch day, and feedback we've received shows us there's a real need for our services. More than 200 new users have joined the ranks of businesses that want better inference performance and need affordable offerings as well as the ability to optimize AI model deployment. Post this

Aishwarya Goel, Inferless co-founder and CEO, said that the response to the Product Hunt launch has been encouraging. "In addition to reaching number one on launch day, the feedback we've received from customers and future customers has shown us that there's a real need for our services," she said. "More than 200 new users have since joined the ranks of businesses that want better inference performance and need affordable offerings as well as the ability to optimize AI model deployment."

The Inferless platform allows developers to deploy their own custom model with ease in a few lines of code and only pay when they use it, leading to better scalability and affordability.

Prasann Pandya, Founder at myreader.ai, has been privately beta testing Inferless for one-and-a-half-years. "Absolutely seamless product and their support is awesome! They made deploying models to GPUs super easy for small teams like ours and are always available in case of any questions or problems. Also, their shared GPU pricing is not something I have seen anywhere. Love the product," Pandya wrote on Product Hunt.

Inferless features include NFS-like volumes; custom runtimes; advanced monitoring; full CI/CD integration; dynamic batching; and remote code execution.

Use cases include LLM chatbots, AI agents, computer vision applications, audio generators, batch processing and others.

For more information about Inferless, visit https://www.inferless.com/ or email [email protected].

About Inferless: Founded by Aishwarya Goel and Nilesh Agarwal in 2023, Inferless offers serverless GPU inference to scale business' machine learning inference without the hassle of managing servers and to deploy any model with ease. The company has received backing from PeakXV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia), Antler and Blume Ventures.

Media Contact

Lauren Schiffman, Inferless, 1 415-684-8080, [email protected], https://www.inferless.com/

SOURCE Inferless