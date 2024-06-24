Infina Ltd Ranks Among the Highest Scoring Businesses in Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

I am so pleased with this honor, says Sue Meeks, President of Infina. We invest in our employees, empowering them to solve challenges, and respecting the expertise of each one. We are committed to our employees professionally and personally and this recognition from them embodies our culture. Post this

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

Infina provides diverse skills that make our clients look good. We support government success with commitment to excellence. When government succeeds, our corporate values flourish, and our partners share in our victories. Everyone wins if government works better. We provide innovative solutions to complex problems and processes. We apply our creative skills and expertise to empower government. Our proficient staff is at the front line of digital media, training, communications, management, and solution development.

